"Zach Wilson playing like he is stealing Taylor Swift" - Fans left speechless over Jets QB's stunning performance vs Chiefs

Zach Wilson has struggled after taking over from Aaron Rodgers, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1. Luckily for them, contributions from all three units helped them win that game against the Buffalo Bills.

Since taking over from Rodgers, the former Brigham Young University standout has a 52.4 completion percentage, two touchdowns, and four interceptions through three games. But for some reason, he’s doing well during their Week 4 Sunday Night Football game with Taylor Swift in attendance.

Zach Wilson playing inspired football in front of Taylor Swift

The game didn’t look early for Wilson and the New York Jets after the Kansas City Chiefs raced to a 17-0 lead. However, the young quarterback found composure after the Jets defense registered a safety and Greg Zuerlein converted a field goal.

Since then, he has been on fire. He completed a touchdown pass to C.J. Uzomah off a fake hand-off to Breece Hall. He completed another touchdown pass off a back shoulder throw to Allen Lazard and dashed for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 20.

Wilson is playing impressive football in front of 12-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift. Of course, Swift is in attendance at the Week 4 Sunday Night Football Game in MetLife Stadium for Travis Kelce. But Wilson is showing Swift that he’s a great player too.

Since this level of football is atypical with Wilson, a football fan tweeted:

“Zach Wilson playing like he is stealing Taylor Swift”

Another NFL follower commented:

“Remember when Zach Wilson saw Taylor Swift and turned into 1968 Joe Namath😭😭”

Here are other comments on Wilson’s exceptional level of play while Taylor Swift is watching.

With four minutes left in regulation, Wilson has completed 28 passes out of 39 attempts for 245 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Conversely, Patrick Mahomes has thrown two interceptions and only one touchdown.

Zach Wilson is playing to expectations, at least for this game

The New York Jets had high hopes for Zach Wilson after selecting him second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. They thought he would be the quarterback that would bring back the Jets to football relevance. Instead, he has struggled through his first two seasons.

After throwing nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions during his rookie season, he was limited to nine games last year due to injuries and sub-par play. Wilson completed only 54.5 percent of his passes last season, amounting to six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

This season, the plan was to learn from the sidelines while Aaron Rodgers takes over. However, he was thrown into the fire, giving him another chance to silence his critics.

Unfortunately for Wilson and the Jets, the Chiefs were able to preserve a 23-20 win after Mahomes was able to dash for the first down just short of the goal line. The Jets fall to 1-3 while the Chiefs improve to 3-1.