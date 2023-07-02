NFL Rumors: Bears might part ways with Chase Claypool before the start of new season

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool might be on his way out of the Windy City before the new NFL season gets underway.

Claypool joined the Bears midway through last season as he made the move from Pittsburgh to Chicago as he played and started eight games for the Bears.

However, his production wasn't what many in the Bears organization wanted, and now with a host of new weapons arriving this offseason, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox listed eight players on the roster bubble for training camp and named Claypool as one.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Knox wrote via Heavy.com:

“With D.J. Moore, Robert Tonyan Jr. and rookie fourth-round pick Tyler Scott joining the receiving corps this offseason — and Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet returning — Claypool isn’t guaranteed to be one of Justin Fields’ top targets.”

“Chicago is already out the draft pick it paid for Claypool, but it could save $3 million by releasing him. If the 24-year-old can’t show that he’s grasping Luke Getsy’s offense and is willing to work hard to contribute, the Bears could cut their losses and cut him.”

Chase Claypool facing defining season in Chicago

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears

Claypool didn't exactly set the league on fire once he arrived in Chicago, but seeing as he moved to a new team mid-season, we can perhaps give the receiver a little slack.

In his eight games, Chase Claypool caught 32 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown.

As Justin Fields beings yet another season as the Bears' starter, he will need his weapons in Claypool, D.J. Moore, and others to help him push the ball down the field.

There have been some sections of the Bears fanbase that weren't happy with the draft capital given up for Claypool, and seeing his lack of production last season, some want him out.

But in truth, there is no reason to part ways with a player who has only played half a season.

The 2023 season looks to be a make-or-break one for Chase Claypool. If he can re-discover his 2020 or 2021 form, the Bears will finally have an offense capable of putting up points consistently.

Poll : 0 votes