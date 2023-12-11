Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a brutal 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. It was another game in which the referees decided the outcome, and the controversial offside call they made against Kadarius Toney drew more attention than the actual game.

Mahomes was visibly frustrated after the loss and was seen shouting at the referees. He was held back by his teammates, but the Chiefs quarterback was quite angry. Even during the press conference, he emphasized how big of a mistake the officials made that ruined what could have been a historic moment for Travis Kelce had the touchdown stood.

Nick Wright, who is a big Kansas City Chiefs fan, recently gave his views on the game. He didn't blame the refs but said that given how bad the officiating has been this season, the referees on the field didn't deserve to make a call like that at such a crucial moment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what he said:

"I do not think the officials particularly this year haven’t been good enough to be allowed to make a call like that. The officiating has been so egregious on such massive spots including in this game when Patrick Mahomes has an obvious forward pass and they're like we'll just let it call it a fumble and we play it out and no one got hurt luckily and that they had a good camera angle luckily."

"The officials acting like we are painting such a weekly masterpiece that we now can draw around the edges is nonsense. It is not why they lost, I do not blame the refs… but it's an abomination of a call…”

Patrick Mahomes has been let down by his receivers this season

Patrick Mahomes: Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are 8-5 heading into Week 15, and all their losses could be attributed to their wide receivers. They are leading the league with 32 drops in 13 games, and that is a big concern.

Patrick Mahomes has frequently been let down by the team's wide receivers, and the team is suffering as a result. Although the call on Toney was controversial, the wide receiver was indeed offside, and the situation could have been avoided by the player himself.

Apart from Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco, no other player has emerged as a reliable target for Mahomes. The Chiefs are just one game ahead of the Denver Broncos in the NFC West, and if they don't fix their issues, this season could turn into a disaster.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit First Things First and H/T Sportskeeda.