Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling embraces role as older sister in heartwarming IG post

Patrick Mahomes is currently away from home, as he and his Kansas City Chiefs prepare for a massive Super Bowl LVII rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the meantime, his family is enjoying Sunday night at home. On Sunday, the quarterback's wife Brittany posted a series of Instagram posts from her house, depicting their children Sterling Skye and Patrick Lavon III aka Bronze.

In one of the posts, Sterling can be seen cuddling her brother like some stuffed toy (family friend Mallory Moss also makes an appearance):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Mahomes' children Sterling Skye and Patrick Lavon III aka Bronze in Brittany's latest IG Stories

Could Chiefs' wide receivers get the job done against Eagles secondary? Patrick Mahomes, head coach weigh in

Patrick Mahomes insists that his teammate Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift is not a distraction for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, one thing that might bother him is his wide receivers' performance.

It is no secret that WR has been one of the defending Super Bowl champions' major points of contention ever since Tyreek Hill's departure. But it has been more apparent in 2023, especially after defeats against the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos.

And against the Philadelphia Eagles, they are going head-to-head with one of the strongest defensive backfields in the league - Pro Bowl cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry, and safety duo Kevin Byard (a midseason trade acquisition) and Reed Blankenship.

But the Chiefs are confident that their quarterback and his wideouts are beginning to find the necessary chemistry to defeat that secondary. Speaking during practice on Thursday, head coach Andy Reid said:

“[The wide receivers] are getting better as we go. I know it’s hard to see, but they’re getting better. We’ll just see how it goes going forward. Anything I say isn’t going to mean anything unless they can continue to improve. We’re seeing improvement. We just have to keep it going.”

Mahomes concurred with him, saying:

“I’ve always felt like throughout the season, the chemistry gets better and better. Obviously, everybody wants the receivers to blow up and everything like that. I think guys have gotten better as the season has gone on. They’ll continue to get better. We’re making strides in the right direction, and I think we’ll keep doing that as the season goes and hopefully carry that into the playoffs.”

The Chiefs-Eagles game kicks off at 8:15 pm ET on ESPN/ABC.