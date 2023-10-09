Skip Bayless projects Robert Kraft to make 'very hard calls’ on Bill Belichick’s Patriots future

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick were credited with the New England Patriots dynasty in the mid-2000s. In the last four seasons, that has all fallen apart. The loss of Tom Brady left a hole in the quarterback position. Then the Patriots drafted Mac Jones as the possible quarterback of the future. While that appeared to be a good decision, Jones has struggled from last season and into this season.

On FS1's "Undisputed", co-host Skip Bayless expressed his feelings on the Patriots' current state. He said he feels that Belichick may need to be replaced as head coach. Bayless,however, doesn't expect owner Robert Kraft to replace him mid-season, especially since he has had nothing but success in the past.

"All I know is, I'm not here to say he should be fired right now because he's earned the right to finish this year. But when this year finishes, because they are going to miss the playoffs, and Mac Jones is never going to be the answer.

"When this year ends, Robert Kraft is going to have to make the hardest decision of his owning life, because he's going to have to evaluate Bill on the field, in the front office, as Keyshawn brings up, and he's going to have to make some very hard calls. He's going to have to take some power away from Bill, or he's going to have to take the whole job away from Bill."

Skip Bayless stated that Robert Kraft's upcoming decision will be one of the hardest things he will ever have to do. The "Undisputed" co-host suggested that Kraft should remove Bill Belichick as the general manager, but keep him as head coach. Clearly a decision will need to be made as the Patriots are 1-4 to start the season.

When did Robert Kraft hire Bill Belichick?

Bill Belichick was working as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator of the New York Jets through the 1999 NFL season. He then interviewed for the head coaching role with the New England Patriots.

Robert Kraft not only hired him as the head coach but also as the de facto general manager of the Patriots. Through his first eight seasons with the New England Patriots, he discussed front office obligations with the player personnel director.

Since the start of the 2009 NFL season though, he has been the lone decision-maker when it comes to the general manager role.