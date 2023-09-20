Stephen A. Smith uncertain about Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs chances of winning AFC West

Patrick Mahomes survived falling into the feared 0-2 hole in Week 2 by taking out Trevor Lawrence in a close matchup.

Because of the win, most expect the quarterback to get back on track and clinch the AFC West title. However, speaking on First Take, Stephen A. Smith wasn't so quick to assume anything. Here's how he put it on Wednesday:

"Stay with me. I'm not trying to act like the Chiefs shouldn't be the favorite to win the division, and we shouldn't anticipate it. What I'm just saying is I'm not considering it a lot yet for a few reasons. Number one, the receivers outside of Travis Kelce. Number two, the absence of Eric Bieniemy."

Lastly, he appeared to indicate that he expected a surge from the Los Angeles Chargers following the swift firing of head coach Brandon Staley:

"Number three, and more importantly, let me state this for the record on national television. I believe that the Chargers are going to come to their senses sooner than later and fire Brandon Staley as the head coach of the franchise... there [have been a] comedy of errors that this man has made as the head coach of the Chargers."

Patrick Mahomes might struggle this time after five years of AFC West domination

Whether due to external pressure or internal erosion, it seems that 2023 might be the year that sees Patrick Mahomes' grip on the NFL loosen. Internally, the team's starts are only getting less reliable.

The team no longer has Tyreek Hill as a lethal weapon. Travis Kelce, now well beyond the age of 30, just missed his first game since early in his career due to an injury.

Chris Jones, now in the final year of his 20s, is in line to see a step back in short order. Even if his body holds out, his patience might not, as his financial demands have only netted him a one-year deal. It means, he could be a free agent after the season ends.

With the offense operating a bit more sluggishly now, and the team poised for even greater erosion in the future, the breaking point is approaching. The question is; Will it hit this season?

