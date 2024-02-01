Taylor Swift’s generous offer made Ravens fans’ day during Travis Kelce’s Chiefs dominant showing in Baltimore

While Travis Kelce dominated the football field during the AFC Championship Game, Taylor Swift captured fans’ hearts from the stands. She was seen posing for a photo with two young girls who were wearing Baltimore Ravens gear.

The mother of the young children, Amber Marcellino, shared that they were sitting at a suite next to where Swift was at M&T Bank Stadium. When they asked for a photograph, the 12-time Grammy Award winner asked if she could carry one of her kids.

Marcellino shared photos from the encounter on her TikTok account, which a Swiftie shared on X.

Travis Kelce’s girlfriend was all smiles, even if the girls were rooting for the Ravens, the Kansas City Chiefs’ opponents, for the right to enter Super Bowl LVIII.

Swift hasn’t missed a Chiefs playoff game. Despite freezing conditions, she rocked a Kristin Juszczyk-designed puffer jacket at Arrowhead Stadium during the Chiefs’ Wild Card Round game versus the Miami Dolphins.

A week later, cold weather persisted as the Chiefs visited the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. Still, Swift was in attendance as her boyfriend scored two touchdowns in their three-point victory.

Swift made it to Baltimore to watch the AFC Championship Game with Kaleigh Teller and Cara Delevingne. She witnessed how her boyfriend torched the Ravens' defense with 11 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown, surpassing Jerry Rice’s record for most postseason catches.

More importantly, the Chiefs earned their fourth Super Bowl trip in five seasons after defeating Baltimore. Their impending showdown against the San Francisco 49ers puts Travis Kelce in a position to win his third Super Bowl title.

Will Taylor Swift watch Travis Kelce in person at Super Bowl LVIII?

In his recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Travis Kelce said he won’t join Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4 in Los Angeles. Instead, he and the Chiefs will be locked in for their Super Bowl preparations.

According to leading sportsbooks, the target is still on their backs as defending champions, and they will be coming in as underdogs. Meanwhile, Swift must navigate a tight schedule to make it in time for the big game.

After the final leg of her Eras Tour in Japan, she must take a 12-hour flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas to cheer for her beau in person. Luckily for her, the 17-hour time difference means she will arrive on the evening of February 10 (Nevada time), the day before the Super Bowl.