Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been under the spotlight all season due to his status and involvement with Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs have had their fair share of struggles this season, specifically on offense. They lead the league in dropped passes (25) and haven't been as good as they were in recent years.

During the Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders Christmas Day game, the broadcast on CBS delved into their offensive struggles. As Tony Romo and Jim Nantz discussed their dropped passes this season, Kelce dropped a wide, open pass from about seven yards out from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The dropped pass added to their league-high total and came in the first quarter when the Chiefs struggled.

NFL fans react to Travis Kelce's early first-quarter drop

After Travis Kelce's early drop in the first quarter, fans roasted the tight end on X.

Here's how fans on X reacted:

A win for Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs is crucial for their playoff run

Travis Kelce during Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs

Entering today's divisional Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders are the Kansas City Chiefs with a 9-5 record.

They're currently a few games ahead of their division, the AFC West, and will want to seal their position, especially with a win today. The Chiefs are fighting for seeding. The Chiefs are currently the third seed in the AFC. The Baltimore Ravens (11-3) being the number one and the Miami Dolphins (11-4) being the second seed.

A victory over the Raiders is crucial for the Chiefs' seeding as the NFL regular season is almost ending. Both the Chiefs and Raiders have had their first-half struggles, with the Chiefs leading the Raiders 7-3 midway through the second quarter.

