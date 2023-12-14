Travis Kelce 'might be almost done' as Chiefs TE's production drops amid franchise's struggles, claims NFL GM

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have helped each other become better players. Their on-field partnership has helped the Kansas City Chiefs win two Super Bowl titles in four seasons. Mahomes became a two-time regular season and Super Bowl Most Valuable Player.

Meanwhile, Kelce became a seven-time All-Pro by being Mahomes’ reliable target on offense. He also holds the record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons by a tight end. However, one NFL executive pointed out that the 2023 season may be the beginning of the end for Kelce.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Travis Kelce’s body breaking down?

An NFL general manager shared with The Athletic’s Mike Sando, who then wrote it in his Pick Six column:

“It is funny you say that. I was watching him run down on that Hail Mary (against Green Bay), and I was thinking he might be almost done. I say that understanding he has been productive at times this year. But you know what the first sign of decline for a player like Travis Kelce is? That he is not the same player late in the season. It means his body is not recovering.”

While Kelce has missed just two regular season games over his last ten NFL seasons, the All-Pro tight end has been hurt this year. He missed their season-opener against the Detroit Lions due to a hyperextended knee. He also incurred an ankle injury in Week 5 versus the Minnesota Vikings but did not miss a game.

But as the GM mentioned, he did have some impressive performances. He had 124 yards in their Week 6 Thursday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos. A week later, Kelce torched the Los Angeles Chargers with 179 yards and a touchdown.

He has 80 receptions for 896 yards and five touchdowns through Week 14. During their last three games, Kelce never went below 81 receiving yards. Still, a slight reduction in his output led the Kansas City Chiefs to lose two of those games.

Is Travis Kelce playing out his final NFL contract?

The four-year, $57.25 million contract he signed in 2020 is valid until 2025 when he is set to make a $16.25 million base salary. With the 2023 season winding down, Travis Kelce has two years left before that contract expires.

By then, he will be 36 years old and have played 13 NFL seasons. Likewise, in the lengthy Wall Street Journal feature article about him, he shared that Kelce has contemplated retirement more than ever. The physical toll brought by the hits and the surgeries he went through led him to seriously think about hanging his cleats for good.

In that case, the Chiefs must find ways to compensate for his value on their offense if they want to extend their championship window.