WATCH: Gracie Hunt takes football fashion to the next level at Chiefs Style Lounge

Gracie Hunt is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, who inherited the squad from American Football League founder Lamar Hunt. Meanwhile, her mother, Tavia Shackles, was a former beauty queen who was second runner-up in the 1993 Miss USA competition.

Gracie followed in her footsteps by winning the 2021 Miss Kansas pageant and eventually competing in Miss USA the same year. But while she’s not joining beauty competitions anymore, she combines her parents’ backgrounds through the annual Chiefs Style Lounge.

Gracie Hunt shared updates from the latest Chiefs Style Lounge

The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO shared a highlight video of what transpired during this year’s Chiefs Style Lounge. It’s an annual event for the benefit of the Chiefs Women’s Organization.

Gracie Hunt posted about it on Instagram with the caption:

“Taking football fashion to the next level at the Chiefs Style Lounge! T-24hours!❤️‍🔥💃🏼 #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom #ChiefsStyleLounge #StyleLounge #Style #Fashion #KC #KansasCity #KCMO #Fashion #NFLStyle”

The video shows her hosting the event, posing for photos, getting her makeup done, working the camera in front of the Chiefs-themed mural, and partying with the attendees. This year, Chiefs Style Lounge participants had to wear Chiefs Chic attire.

The LEX was the venue of the 2023 Chiefs Style Lounge. As the caption on the Chiefs’ official website says:

“An evening when fashion & football collide, this night out is your opportunity to see the latest in Chiefs apparel with special guests rocking Chiefs Chic. Shop from local, female-owned businesses, and more.”

True to its description, the event took part in the celebration of National Women’s Business Month by highlighting local women-owned businesses.

KSHB41’s Dia Wall was the co-host for the festivities, including a fashion show wherein models rocked the latest Chiefs apparel. Meanwhile, the Chiefs Women’s Organization is involved in community projects like diaper drives and house building within the Kansas City metropolis.

Gracie Hunt is more than just a beauty queen

According to her website, Living Gracefully, she developed her passion for health and fitness after contracting Celiac Disease during her childhood years. Since then, she also played club soccer before devoting her time to pageantry.

Gracie Hunt transitioned to distance running after her stint as a beauty queen. No wonder her website tackles fitness, fashion, philanthropy, and football topics.

She also helps in the team’s operations, especially in marketing. Gracie has two siblings, Ava and Knobel. His brother plays for the Major League Soccer club FC Dallas.