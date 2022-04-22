Why NFL analysts consider Garrett Wilson as best route runner in 2022 Draft class

The NFL draft is next week and in true keeping with recent years, it has a deep wide receiver draft class. One intriguing prospect in this year's receiver class is Ohio State's Garrett Wilson.

Voch Lombardi discussed Wilson and the receiver draft class on the volume podcast. Here's what he said:

" Flat out, straight up and down, high floor guy... If you can run routes and create separation on your own. That's... that's magical. That's magical in the National Football League. And that's why a lot of these guys are on this list, it's because they create separation by themselves or they have a skill that puts somebody over somebody else. When I look at Jameson Williams, he gets separation in a different kind of way than Garrett does. He's not the route runner that Garrett is. But Jameson has this explosive element, this explosive element and then he sort of a pretty good run. But that explosion aids in his route right?"

Wilson, according to one GM I spoke with, is “one of the best receivers I’ve evaluated over the past five years. Speed, route-running, hands, can break the game open at any time.” @OhioStateFB WR Garrett Wilson just finished his visit with the #Commanders , per source.Wilson, according to one GM I spoke with, is “one of the best receivers I’ve evaluated over the past five years. Speed, route-running, hands, can break the game open at any time.” .@OhioStateFB WR Garrett Wilson just finished his visit with the #Commanders, per source.Wilson, according to one GM I spoke with, is “one of the best receivers I’ve evaluated over the past five years. Speed, route-running, hands, can break the game open at any time.” ⭕️

Garrett Wilson is one of two Ohio State wide receivers that can be taken in the first-round of the draft

Unlike this year's quarterback draft class, the wide receiver class is very deep. There is no consensus on the number one receiver. Some of the other top prospects are Ohio State's Chris Olave, Alabama's Jameson Williams, USC's Drake London and Treylon Burks of Arkansas.

In most mock drafts, people have both of the two Ohio State receivers going in the first-round.

Eleven Warriors @11W Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson headline Ohio State’s 2022 NFL draft class along with Nicholas Petit-Frere, Thayer Munford, Jeremy Ruckert, Haskell Garrett and Tyreke Smith. 11w.rs/3nKEzot Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson headline Ohio State’s 2022 NFL draft class along with Nicholas Petit-Frere, Thayer Munford, Jeremy Ruckert, Haskell Garrett and Tyreke Smith. 11w.rs/3nKEzot

Wilson's numbers have improved every season in his three years at Ohio State. As a freshman, he recorded 30 receptions for 432 yards and 5 touchdowns. In his sophomore year, he had 43 receptions for 723 yards and 6 touchdowns. This past season, he had a stellar year recording 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns.

For Olave, he's had steady numbers in his college career. In his four seasons at Ohio State, Olave has recorded 176 receptions for 2,711 yards, and 36 touchdowns.

Next Thursday night we could see these two Ohio State stars drafted in the first-round.

