Why is Taylor Swift not attending Travis Kelce's Chiefs game vs Eagles? Reason for singer's absence explained

Taylor Swift has watched four of Travis Kelce’s games this season. She first delved into the NFL world during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium. She attended the Chiefs-New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium a week later.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner also attended Kelce’s Week 6 Thursday Night Football game versus division rivals Denver Broncos. She was also in their Week 7 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs have won in all games that Swift has watched in person.

Unfortunately, for good reason, she won’t be present for the Chiefs’ colossal Week 11 Monday Night Football encounter with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Taylor Swift will miss Travis Kelce’s MNF game because of a rescheduled concert

While challenging, it would have been possible for Taylor Swift to make it in time for Travis Kelce’s November 20 game at Arrowhead Stadium. The Rio De Janeiro leg of her Eras Tour would have ended a day before the Monday Night Football clash, giving her a window to beat the clock.

However, Swift canceled her Saturday concert after one of her fans passed away due to extreme heat. Organizers allegedly banned Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos bottled beverages, dehydrating some spectators.

After extending her condolences to the deceased supporter’s family, she rescheduled the initially canceled show for Monday. She will be rocking Brazil with a fantastic show, while Kelce hopes to rock the Philadelphia Eagles defense with a superb performance.

It has been reported that Taylor Swift’s parents, Scott and Andrea, will meet with Travis Kelce’s parents, Ed and Donna, during the game. It’s also a family affair because Jason Kelce, Travis’ older brother, will be suiting up for the Eagles.

Travis Kelce must make an impact in their Week 11 game

The two-time Super Bowl champion is on track to have another 1,000-yard season in 2023, the eighth of his career. But while the Chiefs have won their game in Germany against the Miami Dolphins, he finished with only three catches for 14 yards.

A week before that international game, Travis Kelce had six catches for 58 yards in a loss to the Denver Broncos. Those numbers are uncharacteristic for the player who holds the record for most receiving yards in a season for a tight end.

It’s noteworthy that leading into their Week 11 game, Kelce averaged 108 yards per game in the games Taylor Swift watched in person. Without her, Kelce is gaining only 41.25 yards per game.