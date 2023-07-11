The 2023 NFL season is slowly creeping up on us, with less than two months before Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs kick off the year with a clash against Detroit Lions.

While this is expected to be a walkover for the defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs, there are a plethora of potential upsets predicted across the NFL for the 2023 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

These upsets could occur due to a personnel change, or perhaps a team has a tough run of fixtures which could lead to a decline in confidence. Upsets often go down immediately following bye weeks, so watch this space!

Predicting NFL upsets during the 2023 season

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins - Week 9

Will Patrick Mahomes overcome the Miami Dolphins?

The Chiefs will be favorites heading into virtually every game this season, but they might struggle when they face the Miami Dolphins in Germany in week 9.

KC travel to Denver in week 8, before embarking on a 10-hour flight across the world to face a tough-as-nails Dolphins team. Meanwhile, the Dolphins face the Patriots at home the week prior, so they'll be fresh as daisies.

Tua Tagovailoa was one of the best QBs in football when healthy in 2022, and Miami added Jalen Ramsey this offseason. To sum it up, this will be no walkover for Mahomes and Andy Reid.

#2 - Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets - Week 2

Aaron Rodgers vs the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will fancy their chances in week 2 of the 2023 NFL season when they host New York Jets.

However, the Jets are now led by veteran QB Aaron Rodgers, who has a great record against Dallas. Including playoffs, he's 8-3 against the Cowboys in his career, including a memorable last-second playoff drive during the 2015 postseason.

Rodgers will be fired up to get one over on his old head coach Mike McCarthy, who had a strained relationship with the future Hall of Fame quarterback towards the end of their tenure together.

#3 - Denver Broncos vs Minnesota Vikings - Week 11

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins tends to struggle mightily in crunch games, which is why we're predicting his Vikings taking a loss against Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football in week 11.

The Broncos were much better at home during the 2022 season. Russell Wilson took time to adjust to a new franchise, and he will be looking to rejig his career under new head coach Sean Payton.

Meanwhile, the Vikings won 13 games in 2022, though 10 of them were by one score, and furthermore, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. They may struggle in this one for all money's worth.

Poll : 0 votes