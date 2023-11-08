Sam Howell or Russell Wilson, Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football outlooks for QBs in Week 10

Both Sam Howell and Russell Wilson have surprised many fantasy football players so far in 2023. Wilson is one of the biggest names in the NFL, whilst Howell is a relative unknown, but both have been solid in 2023, in fantasy and real-life football.

The quarterback position in fantasy football teams brings in the most points week-on-week, so it's vital to make the right selection every single week.

Sam Howell has been excellent as a first-year starter. Wilson, at the other end of his career, has put the disaster of 2022 behind him following his blockbuster trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

If you own both in fantasy football, you may be wondering which of the pair to start in Week 10. This is crunch time in fantasy football and your team winning often depends on how your QB performs.

Is Sam Howell a good fantasy option in Week 10?

Sam Howell has shocked the NFL world by establishing himself as a solid starter, both for the Washington Commanders and in fantasy football teams across the world.

Howell is ranked as QB6 and is averaging 18.9 fantasy points per game. He's aided by some elite weapons in Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson, Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson, and Logan Thomas.

He's elevated the play of all his offensive talent, with McLaurin being ranked as WR17 in PPR scoring.

Howell has passed for 14 touchdowns in 2023, more than Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Chargers QB Justin Herbert. He may have thrown eight picks already, but that number is the same as Bills QB Josh Allen, regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

In Week 10, Howell and the Commanders host the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks have allowed the 16th most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season, right in the middle of the pack. This is the definition of an average matchup, but there's a chance Howell explodes.

Is Russell Wilson a good fantasy option in Week 10?

Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos has improved dramatically under new HC Sean Payton.

After the struggles of Nathaniel Hackett in 2022, Russell looks more like his old self, passing for 16 touchdowns and only four interceptions so far this campaign.

Wilson is ranked as QB15 in fantasy football, averaging 17.3 fantasy points per game. He's thrown for 1,613 yards and added a further 201 yards on the ground.

Wilson is supported by a solid receiving corps, headlined by Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, as well as having stud RB Javonte Williams in the backfield.

In Week 10, Wilson and the Broncos travel to face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. The Bills have been excellent defensively against QBs in 2023, allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game (13.34).

However, they're coming off a tough defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, who had Joe Burrow put 348 passing yards and 22.32 fantasy points on them.

Sam Howell vs Russell Wilson: Who to start in Week 10?

If you own both Sam Howell and Russell Wilson in fantasy football, use Sportskeeda's start/sit analyzer to help you decide who to start in Week 10.

Our analyzer says to start Sam Howell over Russell Wilson in Week 10. Howell has been a better fantasy football asset so far in 2023 and faces an easier matchup than Wilson does.

