What game will Tom Brady call on his FOX debut? All about NFL icon's debut in broadcasting booth

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest American football player of all time. He has some records on the gridiron that will likely never be broken.

Brady enjoyed a long and successful NFL career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and retired with almost every major NFL passing record.

The future Hall of Famer is set to make his broadcasting debut with FOX, so let's have a look at all the details:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Tom Brady will debut in the Cowboys vs. Browns game in Week 1

According to reports, Tom Brady will make his broadcasting debut as a FOX analyst in the Week 1 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns. He will cover the game alongside Kevin Burkhardt and sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.

The Cowboys versus Browns game is scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. The game is part of a unique doubleheader window for FOX, as there will be no CBS game in the late afternoon window.

Brady begins his work as an analyst in the 2024 NFL season after he took the 2023 season off.

Expand Tweet

Tom Brady signed a staggering $375 million deal with FOX in 2022

The seven-time Super Bowl champion signed a massive 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox in May 2022. That came after he retired from the NFL after an impressive stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady's deal remains the largest in NFL broadcasting history, and it's a testament to how the world of football values the future Hall of Famer. He joins FOX as its main NFL game analyst and will work with No. 1 play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt for the foreseeable future.

While the top brass at FOX is decidedly elated about the move, not everyone in the organization is jumping for joy at the development. Former NFL tight end turned star broadcaster Greg Olsen will drop down to the number 2 reporting crew and is set for a significant pay cut with the introduction of Brady.

However, Brady has showered Olsen with praise in the lead-up to his resumption as the lead NFL analyst on FOX. Speaking at the 2024 NFC Championship Game telecast, he said:

"I love Greg. Greg's done an incredible job, and he's got a great future and a great career. Obviously, he already had one as a player and one as a broadcaster, and if Greg puts his mind to anything, he will be incredibly successful as well."