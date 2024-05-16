Which NFL teams play on Thanksgiving in 2024? Everything you need to know

NFL Thanksgiving Day Games are a huge part of the league schedule. It's been that way for decades and the 2024 NFL season will not be any different.

This article will showcase the franchises playing on Thanksgiving Day 2024 and what to expect from the games.

2024 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Which teams are playing?

According to NFL Insider Ari Meirov, the following teams will be playing on Thanksgiving Day 2024:

Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

New York Giants

The fixtures are:

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers

All of the above teams will aim for postseason qualification at the end of the regular season, and a win in the 2024 Thanksgiving Games should go a long way. The host teams all made the postseason in 2023, and they'll be the favorites ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Here's a look at what you need to know about the 2024 Thanksgiving Games:

Bears at Lions

Kickoff time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: FOX

Giants at Cowboys

Kickoff time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

Dolphins at Packers

Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: NBC

Which NFL teams regularly play on Thanksgiving?

Two teams are regular Thanksgiving Games participants: the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. The Lions started the tradition in 1934, while the Cowboys joined them in the 1960s, except 1975-1977.

The Detroit Lions have a 37-44-2 record on Thanksgiving. They were expected to curb a six-game losing streak in 2023 but were ultimately dispatched by Jordan Love's Green Bay Packers, who beat them 29-22.

On the other hand, the Dallas Cowboys are 32-22-1 all-time on Thanksgiving. They most recently annihilated and crushed the Washington Commanders in their 2023 Thanksgiving Game, 45-10.

Jacksonville Jaguars have yet to play on Thanksgiving Day. They joined the league as an expansion franchise in 1993 and have yet to feature on the holiday during its first three decades.

The 2024 NFL season will be yet another one where the Jaguars are ignored for participation in the holiday game. Fans of the franchise can hope for better luck in future fixture releases.