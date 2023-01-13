What is the best team for Ultra League in Pokemon GO? (January 2023) 

The current Ultra League schedule for Pokemon GO has already passed its first-month mark. However, trainers have plenty of time to battle and climb the ranks.

There's no end to the combinations of Pokemon that players can use on their battle teams. The meta for each season of GO Battle League tends to evolve over time. However, for the time being, there are plenty of high-quality Pocket Monsters to consider when formulating a team for the current Ultra League.

While there's no perfect team in Pokemon GO's PvP formats, there are a few that should get trainers started on the right foot.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The best Pokemon GO team in Ultra League has a mix of durability, damage output, and type effectiveness

Shadow Gliscor has become a terror in Pokemon GO's Ultra League, among other species (Image via HomeSliceHenry/YouTube)

There are many different options for trainers to consider when building their Ultra League team between lead, switch, and closer roles.

Each Pokemon performs well in certain roles, and some even excel in multiple positions when it comes to battling in Pokemon GO's Ultra League. While there is no flawless combination of three Pocket Monsters, some can set players on a path to rack up wins in the right conditions.

Recommended Ultra League Team for Season 13

Lead - Shadow Gliscor (Wing Attack, Night Slash, Earthquake)

- Shadow Gliscor (Wing Attack, Night Slash, Earthquake) Switch - Trevenant (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Seed Bomb)

- Trevenant (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Seed Bomb) Closer - Registeel (Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon)

With the team listed above, players have an excellent mix of durability, damage output, and type effectiveness in the current Ultra League meta.

Trainers can always tweak the lineup to fit their overall strategy and playstyle better. However, this team should provide a particularly strong footing before adjustments are made.

Shadow Gliscor is an excellent lead thanks to its fairly unique Flying/Ground typing, as well as its high base defense stat (even with the shadow debuff) and excellent shield pressure. It can spam Wing Attack at a high volume to power its Charged Moves.

Between Night Slash and Earthquake, Shadow Gliscor can lay on heavy damage against meta picks like Trevenant, Cresselia, and Giratina.

When things get a bit too hot to handle for Shadow Gliscor, Pokemon GO trainers can tag in Trevenant as a switch. This creature has exceptional durability, thanks to its high stamina, and has an attack stat that is incredibly close to matching it.

Trevenant's Ghost-type arsenal makes it a pain against creatures of the same type, and its ability to use Seed Bomb makes it a menace against meta mainstays like Swampert. Trainers should be cautious because this Pocket Monster is a popular pick, but tactical use of it should pay off.

Once an opponent is unshielded and vulnerable, it's time to bring out Registeel and close the match. While its attack, Lock On, isn't exactly a damage dealer, it provides impressive energy charging.

This is great because Registeel can devastate unprotected opponents in Pokemon GO with Charged Moves like Focus Blast and Zap Cannon. It should net plenty of wins against durable picks like Obstagoon, Tapu Fini, Walrein, and Alolan Muk.

