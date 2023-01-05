How to get Delicious Día de los Reyes Hat for free in Roblox?

Roblox is an open-world platform that celebrates all the major events and offers freebies to Robloxians around the globe to use on their avatars and enjoy.

With Delicious Da de los Reyes, also known as Three Kings' Day, taking place on January 6, 2023, the platform is returning with a brand-new item that players can use to commemorate this momentous occasion. This wearable hat item is referred to as Da de los Reyes Hat.

Steps to acquire Delicious Día de los Reyes Hat for free on Roblox

To get the Delicious Día de los Reyes Hat and give your avatars a fresh new look, follow these steps:

Go to the Roblox website and choose the Avatar Shop tab from the navigation menu at the top of your screen to add the Delicious Da de los Reyes Hat item, which is comparable to the Festive Shark Hat, to your Robloxian's inventory.

Then, find the search box in the Avatar Shop, write Delicious Da de los Reyes Hat there, and hit Enter.

The Avatar Shop will adapt to your search to display the most pertinent results. But we can still tweak a few more things to refine these results further. In the menu on the left, scroll down until you see the Creator heading, then type in Roblox. Then, beneath that category, choose Free where it says Price; this will assist us in finishing our inquiry.

These choices should significantly reduce the number of outcomes and display the Delicious D'a de los Reyes Hat item we're looking for.

Click the green Get button on the item's page after selecting the item's image to claim it.

You can confirm that you are claiming this item by clicking the Get Now button on the pop-up that appears.

You should now see the Delicious Da de los Reyes Hat item in your avatar's inventory. It's essential to claim this item as soon as possible because it can only be claimed until January 9, 2023.

The true meaning of Día de los Reyes

The Christian celebration Da de los Reyes, also known as Three Kings' Day, is significant in Hispanic culture. It honors the Three Wise Men, also known as Los Tres Reyes Magos, and commemorates the day they gave Jesus Christ his gifts after his birth.

Families worldwide bake and consume the traditional Rosca de Reyes cake on January 6 in observance of Da de los Reyes; whoever discovers the miniature plastic figurine of Jesus in each family must throw a party on February 2 in honor of Da de la Candelaria.

Since the Three Wise Men often bring more gifts over the holiday season than Santa Claus himself, January 6 is frequently more eagerly anticipated by children in Latin America and Spain than Christmas.

Note: Delicious Día de los Reyes Hat is available till January 9, 2023. Hence, it is advised to redeem it at the earliest.

