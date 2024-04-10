Ninja Legends Codes (April 2024)

Ninja Legends codes can be used to collect thousands of chi, strengthen your characters with auto-training, and get gems for purchasing items in the in-game shop. These freebies radically improve the gameplay experience for all players, with newcomers benefitting from them the most.

These codes are completely free to use and can be used the moment you first load into the game. This article lists all codes for Ninja Legends and gives you a brief tutorial on using them.

All Ninja Legends codes (Active)

The codes listed below are confirmed to work in Ninja Legends. Note that they can become inactive without any forewarning, which can lead to lost rewards. You can avoid this situation by redeeming them before they become inactive.

List of active Ninja Legends codes Code Rewards soulninja1000 1,000 Chi epictrain15 15 minutes of Auto-training roboninja15 15 minutes of Auto-training christmasninja500 500 gems zenmaster15k 15,000 Chi innerpeace5k 5,000 Chi skyblades10k 10,000 Chi darkelements2000 2,000 Chi silentshadows1000 1,000 Chi omegasecrets5000 5,000 Chi ultrasecrets10k 10,000 Chi elementmaster750 750 Chi secretcrystal1000 1,000 Chi skymaster750 750 Chi legends700m 1,200 Chi dojomasters500 500 Chi dragonlegend750 750 Chi zenmaster500 500 Chi epicelements500 500 Chi goldupdate500 500 Chi legends500M 1,000 Chi senseisanta500 500 Chi blizzardninja500 500 Chi mythicalninja500 500 Chi legendaryninja500 500 Chi shadowninja500 500 Chi legends200M 1,100 Chi epicflyingninja500 500 Chi flyingninja500 500 Chi dragonwarrior500 500 Chi swiftblade300 300 Chi DesertNinja250 250 Chi fastninja100 100 Chi

Inactive Ninja Legends codes

The codes listed below no longer work in Ninja Legends. Not to worry, as the developers usually replace inactive codes with new ones of the same or better value. This is particularly beneficial for new and returning players, who may have missed freebies to expired codes.

List of inactive Ninja Legends codes Code Rewards goldninja500 Freebies Chiskyblades10K Freebies Chiinnerpeace5k Freebies Chisilentshadows1000 Freebies hashdhashdhawdr Freebies darkmaster1000 Freebies epicsensei500 Freebies epictower350 Freebies treeninja400 Freebies waterfall500 Freebies

How to redeem active Ninja Legends codes

Ninja Legends has a simple code system, which can be used by following the steps listed below:

Start Ninja Legends on Roblox.

Click the Twitter bird icon on the right to open the code interface.

Input a working code in the text box and click the Enter button to receive your rewards.

Do the same for all active codes.

Roblox codes are typically case-sensitive, but that isn’t the case with those for Ninja Legends. Feel free to type them manually or use the copy-paste method, depending on which suits you the best.

Ninja Legends codes and their importance

Codes for Ninja Legends can be used to obtain various rewards, which include chi, gems, and auto-training. Chi and gems can be used to strengthen the player’s avatar through various means, be it directly or through gear and equipment.

Auto-training, on the other hand, passively helps them improve their character level by strengthening them when the player is not active.

Ninja Legends code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Using an incorrect or mistyped code for Ninja Legends causes an error message to appear. So far, players have not discovered any server-side errors that affect the code system. If you happen to find one, rebooting the Roblox client may address the issue.

Where to find new Ninja Legends codes

New codes for Ninja Legends can be found on Scriptbloxian’s Twitter handle, the game’s official YouTube channel, and Roblox group. You can also rely on this page for its active codes table, which will be updated once a new batch is released.

FAQs on Ninja Legends codes

What is the best code to receive Chi in Ninja Legends?

The codes ultrasecrets10k and skyblades10k give 10,000 Chi upon redemption, making them the best ones for Chi in Ninja Legends.

How many gems can I get through codes in Ninja Legends?

As of the current code list update, you can receive up to 500 gems by redeeming codes in Ninja Legends.

When are new codes added to Ninja Legends?

New codes for Ninja Legends are added during major game updates, milestones, and events.

