Ninja Legends Codes (April 2024)

Ninja Legends codes can be used to collect thousands of chi, strengthen your characters with auto-training, and get gems for purchasing items in the in-game shop. These freebies radically improve the gameplay experience for all players, with newcomers benefitting from them the most.
These codes are completely free to use and can be used the moment you first load into the game. This article lists all codes for Ninja Legends and gives you a brief tutorial on using them.
All Ninja Legends codes (Active)
The codes listed below are confirmed to work in Ninja Legends. Note that they can become inactive without any forewarning, which can lead to lost rewards. You can avoid this situation by redeeming them before they become inactive.
Inactive Ninja Legends codes
The codes listed below no longer work in Ninja Legends. Not to worry, as the developers usually replace inactive codes with new ones of the same or better value. This is particularly beneficial for new and returning players, who may have missed freebies to expired codes.
How to redeem active Ninja Legends codes
Ninja Legends has a simple code system, which can be used by following the steps listed below:
- Start Ninja Legends on Roblox.
- Click the Twitter bird icon on the right to open the code interface.
- Input a working code in the text box and click the Enter button to receive your rewards.
- Do the same for all active codes.
Roblox codes are typically case-sensitive, but that isn’t the case with those for Ninja Legends. Feel free to type them manually or use the copy-paste method, depending on which suits you the best.
Ninja Legends codes and their importance
Codes for Ninja Legends can be used to obtain various rewards, which include chi, gems, and auto-training. Chi and gems can be used to strengthen the player’s avatar through various means, be it directly or through gear and equipment.
Auto-training, on the other hand, passively helps them improve their character level by strengthening them when the player is not active.
Ninja Legends code troubleshooting [How to fix]
Using an incorrect or mistyped code for Ninja Legends causes an error message to appear. So far, players have not discovered any server-side errors that affect the code system. If you happen to find one, rebooting the Roblox client may address the issue.
Where to find new Ninja Legends codes
New codes for Ninja Legends can be found on Scriptbloxian’s Twitter handle, the game’s official YouTube channel, and Roblox group. You can also rely on this page for its active codes table, which will be updated once a new batch is released.
FAQs on Ninja Legends codes
What is the best code to receive Chi in Ninja Legends?
The codes ultrasecrets10k and skyblades10k give 10,000 Chi upon redemption, making them the best ones for Chi in Ninja Legends.
How many gems can I get through codes in Ninja Legends?
As of the current code list update, you can receive up to 500 gems by redeeming codes in Ninja Legends.
When are new codes added to Ninja Legends?
New codes for Ninja Legends are added during major game updates, milestones, and events.
