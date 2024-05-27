Wade Phillips Net Worth 2024: Exploring UFL Brahmas head coach's wealth

Wade Phillips was appointed the San Antonio Brahmas coach earlier this year and has led the team to the playoffs of the inaugural UFL season.

The Brahmas have posted a 7-2 record after Week 9, with one game remaining in the regular season.

Exploring Wade Phillips' net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Phillips has a net worth of $9 million. He has made a small fortune via his football coaching career. Reports also suggest that he earns a $3 million annual salary.

A glimpse into Wade Phillips' coaching career

Wade Phillips was part of the Denver Broncos coaching staff when they won Super Bowl 50

Wade Phillips delved into coaching soon after graduating from the Univerity of Houston. He was a graduate assistant for the Cougars in 1969 before serving as the defensive coordinator for Lutcher Stark High School (1970-1972).

Trending

Phillips was the Oklahoma State linebackers coach from 1973 to 1974 and the defensive line coach for Kansas in 1975. He spent five seasons as the defensive line coach of former NFL team Houston Oilers before joining the New Orleans Saints as their defensive coordinator in 1981. He was briefly the interim head coach for the Saints in 1985.

In 1986, Phillips joined the Philadelphia Eagles as their defensive coordinator/linebackers coach. He became the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos in 1989 and was promoted to head coach in 1993. He was fired following a mediocre season in 1994, as the management felt that he had lost control of the squad.

Before the 1995 NFL season, Phillips was appointed the defensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills. He was promoted to head coach of the Bills in 1998 but was fired after the 2000 season.

In 2002, Phillips took up the role of defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons and briefly served as their head coach in 2003. From 2004 to 2006, he was the defensive coordinator of the then-San Diego Chargers.

In Feb. 2007, Phillips was appointed as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. He was fired in Nov. 2010 after a poor start to the season. Phillips was named the defensive coordinator of the Houston Texans in 2011 and later became their interim head coach in 2013.

He joined the Denver Broncos in 2015 as a defensive coordinator and was part of the staff that helped the team win the Super Bowl in 2016. After leaving the Broncos in 2017, Phillips served as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams for three seasons from 2017 to 2019.

Before his job with the Brahmas, Phillips was the coach of the XFL's Houston Roughnecks in 2023. Wade Phillips has a 90–73 overall record as a head coach.