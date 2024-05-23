  • home icon
Konosuba season 3 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Rohan Jagannath
Modified May 23, 2024 20:30 GMT
Konosuba season 3 epsode 8 release details (Image via Drive)
Konosuba season 3 epsode 8 release details (Image via Drive)

Konosuba season 3 episode 8 is slated to release on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 11.30 pm JST. Once it's released, viewers in Japan can watch the episode on Tokyo MX and other local television networks. International fans can watch the latest episodes on Crunchyroll, which offers the English-subtitled version.

Luck finally seemed to turn around for Kazuma since he was rewarded handsomely for his contribution to defeating yet another Devil King General. The latest episode gave plenty of screen time to Darkness, who seems to be in a precarious situation since her father is suffering from a potentially life-threatening disease.

Konosuba season 3 episode 8 release date and time

As mentioned, Konosuba season 3 episode 8 will be released on May 29, 2024, at 11.30 pm JST. Despite the timezone differences, most regions worldwide will be able to access the episode on that date, except for a few countries.

The release time and the corresponding timezones for Konosuba season 3 episode 8 are listed below:

Time Zone

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Pacific Standard Time

7:30 am

Wednesday

May 29, 2024

Central Standard Time

9:30 am

Wednesday

May 29, 2024

Eastern Standard Time

10:30 am

Wednesday

May 29, 2024

Greenwich Mean Time

2:30 pm

Wednesday

May 29, 2024

Central European Time

4:30 pm

Wednesday

May 29, 2024

Indian Standard Time

8:00 pm

Wednesday

May 29, 2024

Philippine Time

10:30 pm

Wednesday

May 29, 2024

Australia Central Standard Time

12:00 am

Thursday

May 30, 2024

Where to watch Konosuba season 3 episode 8?

International fans can watch the latest episode on Crunchyroll. The platform does not stream episodes for free, and fans must avail of its paid services to access the latest episodes and, in turn, the rest of the catalog.

Fans in Japan can watch the episode on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Tv Aichi, Sun TV, AT-X, and BS11. However, the release date and times will vary according to the channel that the viewer has access to.

Tokyo MX will broadcast the episode on May 29 at 11.30 pm JST. BS11, Sun TV, and KBS Kyoto will broadcast the episode on May 30 at 1 am JST. TV Aichi will broadcast the episode on May 30 at 1.30 am JST, while AT-X will broadcast the episode on May 30 at 9 pm JST.

A brief recap of Konosuba season 3 episode 7

A still from episode 7 of Konosuba season 3 (Image via Drive)
A still from episode 7 of Konosuba season 3 (Image via Drive)

The episode began with Kazuma being rewarded for his contribution as an adventurer. Just when fans thought he’d show his humility, he decided to flaunt his money and arrogantly bought everyone a round of their favorite alcoholic beverage. Kazuma and Aqua seemed to enjoy a lavish lifestyle.

However, their happiness turned into horror when they entered the house as they saw their friends partake in what looked like a masochistic activity catered to Darkness.

Megumin cleared up the misunderstanding by commenting that Darkness was training for an endurance competition. Darkness also mentioned that her father was not doing well and that she wanted to visit him.

Soon, she accepted a bounty that involved killing a Hydra, something that was incredibly dangerous. At first, Kazuma objected, but Darkenss’s ability to persuade was better than his self-control.

Darkness&#039; father seems to be in a tough spot (Image via Drive)
Darkness' father seems to be in a tough spot (Image via Drive)

The group traveled to the spot where the Hydra resided, and Aqua purified the water body in the hopes of drawing the Hydra out. The only issue was that it worked too well, and Aqua was caught by the Hydra. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Kazuma screaming in fear.

What to expect in Konosuba season 3 episode 8?

Aqua might end up getting hurt in Konosuba season 3 episode 8 (Image via Drive)
Aqua might end up getting hurt in Konosuba season 3 episode 8 (Image via Drive)

Konosuba season 3 episode 8 will mostly focus on the group’s attempt to nab the Hydra and collect the bounty money. Since Kazuma and his comrades have defeated Devil King Generals, they will most likely find a way to defeat the Hydra.

However, there seems to be a trend that can be seen when monsters are involved. Fans can expect Aqua to have a near-death experience in the process, which is always a good laugh for Kazuma and viewers alike.

