Bryant has 'no interest in playing football right now'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    31 Jul 2019, 07:32 IST
dez-bryant-11092018-usnews-getty-ftr
Dez Bryant

It appears former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant is not actively pursuing a new NFL contract.

Bryant tweeted on Tuesday he is not currently searching for a new deal.

"This exactly why I don't have no interest in playing football right now," Bryant wrote.

"I have not reached out to no organisation trying to play ... people forget real quick we are still human."

Bryant, 30, was a free agent for most of 2018. The former Dallas wideout was a constant in the NFL free-agency rumour mill throughout the season, until he inked a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in November.

But the three-time Pro Bowl player tore his Achilles shortly after signing and never played in a game for New Orleans.

Although Bryant said he is not looking for a team now, he made it clear that he is not planning to retire just yet.

"I'm just taking care of myself... that's a promise," Bryant wrote.

Bryant spent his first eight NFL seasons with Dallas before being released in 2018.

He totalled 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns with the team.

