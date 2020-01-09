Davis travelling with Lakers after escaping serious injury

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis escaped serious injury and will travel with the NBA's Western Conference leaders on their upcoming road trip.

Davis suffered a gluteus maximus contusion in Tuesday's win over the New York Knicks after an MRI on his back returned negative.

The six-time All-Star is set to be listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers were left sweating on the fitness of Davis, who exited the 117-87 victory against the lowly Knicks following a heavy fall.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel revealed the initial diagnosis was a "bruised tailbone" after the game against the Knicks.

In his first season with the Lakers (30-7), Davis has been averaging 27.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.