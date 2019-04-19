Embiid to miss 76ers' game three against Nets

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 19 Apr 2019, 05:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will not be on the floor against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

The 25-year-old, who continues to deal with knee soreness, has been ruled out for the third game of the 76ers' opening-round series against the Nets at the Barclays Center.

"It's tough. That's what tendinitis is all about," Embiid told reporters after he was ruled out (via ESPN).

"And some days you got your days and some other days is different. So even in the games that I play I just try to go out there and try to play for these guys … I try to help us win the series and eliminate them. So whatever, whatever I can do. But it's hard. I just got to keep pushing it and see how I do."

Embiid was "a game-time decision" for the last two matchups. He took the court in game two and tallied 23 points, along with 10 rebounds, in Philadelphia's 145-123 win.

Embiid was again involved in controversy in that victory. He was called for a flagrant foul after elbowing Jarrett Allen in the face and apologised for the incident following the game. Embiid and fellow 76ers star Ben Simmons then immediately started laughing.

"We didn't really like that. We thought that was kind of disrespectful, especially after the elbow he threw," Nets guard Caris LeVert said on Wednesday, via the New York Daily News. "It is what it is. There's no love lost. It's a playoff series. We expect that."

Embiid missed five of the 76ers' last seven regular-season games with the knee issue.

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown described Embiid's injury as a "slippery slope" when he met with reporters last weekend.

Advertisement

The two-time All-Star averaged 27.5 points and 13.6 rebounds in 33.7 minutes per game in 2018-19. He shot 48.4 per cent from the field and 30 per cent from three-point range.

The 76ers and Nets entered play on Thursday with their series tied at 1-1.