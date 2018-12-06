×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Leonard plays harder in big games, says Raptors coach Nurse

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    06 Dec 2018, 14:26 IST
Cleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors NBA regular season 17102018
Raptors star Kawhi Leonard

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse praised star man Kawhi Leonard for lifting his game in another big clash against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Leonard scored 36 points in a 113-102 Raptors home win and he has now had 30-point games against both the Sixers and the Boston Celtics twice, as well as the Golden State Warriors once.

Mention of that impressive record saw Nurse acknowledge that the forward appears to move to another level against other contenders as Toronto improved to 21-5 at the top of the Eastern Conference.

"For him, I think it's interest level. Like all of us, there's bigger games than others," Nurse told a news conference of Leonard. "He's an immense talent. He really is.

"When the stakes go up a little bit, he's going to play his hand a little harder. I think the juice gets flowing and gets him a little bouncier with the three-ball and a little quicker with the ball in transition."

However, Leonard insists he approaches every game the same.

"I don't look at it that way. I try to perform every night," he said. "If you try to turn it on versus the good teams, it's very hard to do that.

"You've got to do it on a nightly basis, whoever you're guarding, whoever you're playing. This [the Sixers] could be a playoff team that we're going to be playing in the future, but I don't really see it that way. I just try to go out and play.

"I pride myself on going out there, trying to win games and playing hard every night. That's what I try to be consistent at. I try to be a leader for my team-mates and set an example."

Omnisport
NEWS
Nurse pinpoints Leonard-inspired defensive improvement in...
RELATED STORY
Leonard scores 37, Raptors beat Warriors 131-128 in OT
RELATED STORY
Leonard scores 36 points as Raptors beat 76ers 113-102
RELATED STORY
Leonard and retooled Raptors hope to challenge for NBA title
RELATED STORY
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard sits vs. Lakers with foot soreness
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Toronto Raptors Vs Golden State Warriors...
RELATED STORY
Newcomer Leonard scores 24 as Raptors beat Cavaliers 116-104
RELATED STORY
Leonard returns to help Raptors improve to NBA-best 11-1
RELATED STORY
Raptors star Leonard will continue sitting out half of...
RELATED STORY
Kawhi Leonard says he is ready to go after quadriceps injury
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us