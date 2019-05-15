×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rozier 'might have to go' if Celtics roster is the same

Omnisport
NEWS
News
42   //    15 May 2019, 00:34 IST
rozier-terry-11072018-getty-ftr.jpg
Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier admitted he was unhappy with the Boston Celtics' season and suggested he will look to leave if there are not changes.

Now that Boston is out of the playoffs, Rozier has been vocal about how the discord within the team ultimately led to their downfall.

While appearing on ESPN on Tuesday, the 25-year-old was asked if he would return to the team if the roster remained the same.

"No, I might have to go," Rozier said while laughing at the question.

"I put up with a lot this year, so, you know, I said what I said after the season [and] I think we all know that I'm not trying to step into that again."

Rozier also discussed how adding Kyrie Irving to the rotation made things "difficult" for the Celtics.

Boston reached the Eastern Conference Finals last year but fell at the Semifinal stage this time around, with Rozier sensing the writing was on the wall early on in the season.

"Once you [have] seen all the talent we have, all the pieces, guys trying to figure out their role and guys do less of what would've helped this team win... you kind of see that the first five games of the season," he said.

Advertisement

When asked how Irving's presence specifically impacted the team, Rozier was clear about how it was not a smooth transition.

"I feel like it was very difficult," Rozier said of adjusting to Irving.

"I think anybody that was in my shoes that can go and start and go to Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals then come back and have the season that we have this year, I feel like anyone in my position would say it's tough."

While Rozier did call Irving a "great leader", he felt he had a "my way or the highway" mentality.

"I think guys [were] getting it, especially toward the end of the season," Rozier said of the adjustment.

"But I got to say, we [would] come into the game and it would be a different game plan than what we kind of expected and what we went through in practice."

Restricted free agent Rozier added that he was not sure what the future has in store for him.

"I'm looking forward to just playing ball," he said.

"I don't care where I go... I expect for me to get my chance, whether it's with the Celtics or anywhere else. I can be myself and play my game wherever I go."

Advertisement
NBA Rumors: 3 Players that are likely to leave the Boston Celtics this summer
RELATED STORY
Celtics trade rumors: 3 players could leave ahead of the deadline
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-2019: Boston Celtics finally make it to the end of the season, look ahead to Playoffs
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: The Boston Celtics might only be willing to trade Jaylen Brown for a superstar
RELATED STORY
Boston Celtics Trade Rumors: 3 things to expect before next week's trade deadline
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, May 14th: Knicks interested in adding Celtics duo, update on LeBron James' future and more
RELATED STORY
Why The Celtics shouldn't trade for Anthony Davis this summer
RELATED STORY
NBA: Celtics end their regular season with win over Wizards
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Playoff Chances: The Boston Celtics and their weird state of affairs
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics - Game 1
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us