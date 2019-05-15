Rozier 'might have to go' if Celtics roster is the same

Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier admitted he was unhappy with the Boston Celtics' season and suggested he will look to leave if there are not changes.

Now that Boston is out of the playoffs, Rozier has been vocal about how the discord within the team ultimately led to their downfall.

While appearing on ESPN on Tuesday, the 25-year-old was asked if he would return to the team if the roster remained the same.

"No, I might have to go," Rozier said while laughing at the question.

"I put up with a lot this year, so, you know, I said what I said after the season [and] I think we all know that I'm not trying to step into that again."

Rozier also discussed how adding Kyrie Irving to the rotation made things "difficult" for the Celtics.

Boston reached the Eastern Conference Finals last year but fell at the Semifinal stage this time around, with Rozier sensing the writing was on the wall early on in the season.

"Once you [have] seen all the talent we have, all the pieces, guys trying to figure out their role and guys do less of what would've helped this team win... you kind of see that the first five games of the season," he said.

When asked how Irving's presence specifically impacted the team, Rozier was clear about how it was not a smooth transition.

"I feel like it was very difficult," Rozier said of adjusting to Irving.

"I think anybody that was in my shoes that can go and start and go to Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals then come back and have the season that we have this year, I feel like anyone in my position would say it's tough."

While Rozier did call Irving a "great leader", he felt he had a "my way or the highway" mentality.

"I think guys [were] getting it, especially toward the end of the season," Rozier said of the adjustment.

"But I got to say, we [would] come into the game and it would be a different game plan than what we kind of expected and what we went through in practice."

Restricted free agent Rozier added that he was not sure what the future has in store for him.

"I'm looking forward to just playing ball," he said.

"I don't care where I go... I expect for me to get my chance, whether it's with the Celtics or anywhere else. I can be myself and play my game wherever I go."