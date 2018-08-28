Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Thibodeau doesn't buy into rumours Butler is unhappy with Timberwolves

Omnisport
NEWS
News
87   //    28 Aug 2018, 07:10 IST
Butler-Jimmy-USNews-082718-ftr-getty
Jimmy Butler

Tom Thibodeau is not worried about rumours that Jimmy Butler is unhappy with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Butler could become an unrestricted free agent next off-season if he declines his player option for 2019-20 and multiple reports have suggested he is looking to leave Minnesota.

But Thibodeau said Monday he has not heard anything about Butler looking to sign elsewhere from the star 28-year-old forward himself.

"I've been around a long time, I don't buy into any of that stuff," Thibodeau said (via the Star Tribune).

"You have to distinguish what's real and what's not real. You never heard any of that come from Jimmy's mouth. It's always a source close to Jimmy. If Jimmy has something to say to someone, he usually says it directly.”

Butler reportedly turned down a four-year, $110million extension offer from Minnesota this offseason.

Thibodeau said the team did not anticipate Butler accepting the offer because he can make more money if he waits to sign a deal.

"We wanted him to know how important he is to the future of the organisation," Thibodeau said. "The winning will take care of that. We know the position we're in. We have a lot to offer him. We think this is the best place for him and it's up to us to show him the reasons why.”

Butler, a four-time All-Star, was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the 30th pick in the 2011 draft.

He spent the first six seasons of his career in Chicago before he was traded to the Timberwolves in June 2017.

Thibodeau coached Butler with the Bulls from 2011-15.

Omnisport
NEWS
Timberwolves' Butler recovering from hand procedure
RELATED STORY
Report: KAT and Timberwolves are "not in a good place...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 Best fits for Jimmy Butler in 2019
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season: 5 injury-prone youngsters with the...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18: 5 Most Improved Teams
RELATED STORY
Five Moves the Lakers could make to become champions NOW!
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 Most Impactful Trades in the summer of...
RELATED STORY
NBA Top 10: The Best NBA Players Right Now
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18: 5 Players with the highest on/off-court...
RELATED STORY
2018-19: Western Conference playoff picture prediction
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us