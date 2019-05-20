This is playoff basketball – Leonard on playing through injury in Raptors win

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard played down an apparent leg injury, insisting "this is playoff basketball" after helping the Toronto Raptors overcome the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Leonard led the way in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals as the Raptors topped the Bucks 118-112 in double overtime.

The Raptors star, however, appeared to injure his leg in Toronto after finishing a layup and was walking with a noticeable limp during the first half.

But Leonard – who scored 36 points in a game-high 52 minutes of action – remained in the game and dismissed the problem after the Raptors reduced the Bucks' series lead to 2-1.

"I'm feeling alright," Leonard told TNT. "This is playoff basketball. Everybody is hurting. Just have to keep fighting."

"I'm just confident in myself," Leonard said. "My team-mates are confident in me. I just go out there and play. I can live with the results because I'm giving 110 per cent out there."

Most 35+ point games in Raptors playoff history. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/wTYTrCkL3R — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) May 20, 2019

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 24 and 30 points respectively in the first two games of the series.

But, the Raptors limited the MVP candidate to just 12 points on Sunday. Antetokounmpo fouled out in the second overtime.

"It takes a team," Leonard said about defending Antetokounmpo. "He's a great basketball player. That's why he's an MVP finalist. We all have to just show hands and play hard.

"He's a great player. He plays hard and he's leading his team great."

The Raptors will have a chance to even the series at 2-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday before the matchup shifts back to Milwaukee for Game 5.

"I've got to look at some film," Leonard said. "Right now, I'm going to enjoy this win. We'll see what we have to do [Monday]."