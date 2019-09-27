This Week in US Sports: Quarterbacks under fire after Week 3, MLB playoff picture becomes clearer

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 27 Sep 2019, 05:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield

The NFL season is picking up and with it plenty of drama.

Some high-profile quarterbacks have taken fire after lacklustre performances, while other controversial players look to make their way back into the league.

The injury bug has also caught up with more offensive stars, including New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

Meanwhile, the playoff race is taking shape in the MLB.

1. Baker Mayfield responds to Rex Ryan's 'overrated as hell' remark

The Cleveland Browns quarterback responded to Rex Ryan's "overrated as hell" remarks after the former NFL-coach-turned-analyst had some harsh words for the second-year signal-caller earlier this week.

"In the wise words of [coach] Freddie Kitchens, 'If you don't wear orange and Brown, you don't matter!' Rex doesn't have any colours on right now for a reason," Baker Mayfield told reporters Wednesday.

Ryan had some harsh words for Mayfield, who has led Cleveland to a 1-2 start after dropping their most recent game, a "Sunday Night Football" contest. Ryan's criticism came from Mayfield not finding his star wide receivers like Odell Beckham Jr and Jarvis Landry. He called the quarterback "not that accurate down the field."

Advertisement

Ryan also admitted he first bought into the Mayfield hype but has since backtracked, saying he personally is "not to the point where everyone's saying [Mayfield's] going to be the league MVP."

Mayfield finished Sunday's game 18-of-36 passing for 195 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He was also sacked three times due in large part to the pressure forced by the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald. Mayfield has thrown for 805 yards with three scores to go with five picks through Week 3.

2. Can Antonio Brown make his way back into the NFL?

Antonio Brown went on social media, again, to seemingly announce he is not in fact done with the NFL.

The wide receiver, who was released by both the Oakland Raiders and then the New England Patriots in the span of two weeks, has backtracked on the sentiment that he is done with the league.

Several NFL teams have expressed interest in Brown, his agent said over the weekend.

The Patriots released Brown on Friday after learning the attorney representing a woman who has accused Brown of sexual misconduct contacted the NFL.

Brown's release from the Patriots made him an unrestricted free agent and he is eligible to sign with any team.

3. The Giants offense might have a new look

New York are already getting used to new faces in their offense after quarterback Daniel Jones took over under center, the backfield might also sport a new look soon.

The Giants worked out three running backs earlier this week after their star rusher Saquon Barkley suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.

According to a report from ESPN, Benny Cunningham, Fozzy Whittaker and Zach Zenner all met with the team. Cunningham is the most notable player of the bunch. He played in 15 games for the Bears in 2018 after beginning his career with the Rams. Cunningham has seven total touchdowns over his six NFL seasons.

However, for now, New York have faith in their number two guy.

"We certainly believe in [backup] Wayne Gallman and we certainly believe that he'll be able to step in and do his very best, and we'll just have to see," Giants head coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Monday. "At some point, we may have to add a running back behind him as we go forward here."

4. Brewers clinch final National League playoff spot

The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the final National League playoff spot with a 9-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Milwaukee dominated as they punched their ticket to the postseason just one day after the Washington Nationals secured a wild-card spot.

But that is not all. The Brewers can still catch the St Louis Cardinals and win the division. They trail St Louis by one and a half games with four left to play.