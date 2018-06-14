Pakistan cruise past Scotland to seal series

Shoaib Malik hit an unbeaten 49 as Pakistan cruised to an 84-run win over Scotland, sealing a 2-0 T20 series triumph.

Pakistan celebrate victory over Scotland

Pakistan wrapped up a Twenty20 international series whitewash over Scotland on Wednesday as the tourists recorded an 84-run victory in Edinburgh.

Having won the opening match 24 hours earlier, Pakistan were celebrating again in Edinburgh as Scotland failed to match the heroics that saw them beat England last weekend.

Pakistan struggled to reach the heights they had done on Tuesday with the bat as they could only post 166-6 from their allocation, but Scotland were never in contention.

Only three batsmen reached double figures for the hosts as they were skittled out for just 82 – Faheem Ashraf claiming 3-5 from his 2.4 overs.

Having won the toss, Pakistan opted to bat and openers Fakhar Zaman and Ahmed Shehzad gave them a solid foundation with a partnership of 60.

In the first match the tourists reached 204-4, but getting something similar was always going to be a tough task as Scotland bowled with discipline, Michael Leask the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-31.

Shoaib Malik's unbeaten 49 off 22 balls helped pull Pakistan out of a hole when they were 98-5, with Shadab Malik adding 17 off as many balls in support.

Chasing 167 should have been doable for Scotland, however they found themselves 24-3 inside five overs as Usman Khan made early inroads.

Richie Berrington (20) and Calum MacLeod gave the hosts hope, but the latter could not repeat his stunning knock that saw off England, the 29-year-old out for 25.

Three run outs as Scotland chased the game put Pakistan in command, with Ashraf removing MacLeod and Alasdair Evans in quick succession to wrap up victory.