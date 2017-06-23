Frank de Boer will fulfil 'every manager's dream' at Crystal Palace, says brother Ronald

The Crystal Palace job will see Frank de Boer achieve a long-held managerial ambition, his brother Ronald tells Omnisport.

by Omnisport News 23 Jun 2017, 20:49 IST

Former Inter coach Frank de Boer

Frank de Boer will fulfil the dream of every manager when he takes his first Premier League job at Crystal Palace, says his brother Ronald.

Ronald confirmed former Ajax and Inter boss Frank is on the brink of agreeing a deal to replace Sam Allardyce at Selhurst Park.

And he feels managing in England's top-flight is a goal held by every coach in the world game.

"It is every manager's dream to coach a club in the Premier League," Ronald told Omnisport at the Icons of Football 2017 event at The Belfry.

"I think Frank is very close to signing a deal with Crystal Palace. It will be a great move for him, a new step and adventure in his career.

"Both parties want to go with each other but of course you don't say yes suddenly or straight away, you have to have talks about salary, the staff and whatever things are important to start the season well.

"They are probably discussing that so I don't know if it is already OK or not. When that is OK he will probably sign and as a twin brother I hope he does well."

Frank was sacked by Inter after only 85 days in charge last November, having replaced Roberto Mancini at short notice ahead of the 2016-17 season.

And Ronald feels his brother will use that as motivation and a lesson upon his return to management.

"Every person is hungry for success and wants to get revenge," he added.

"My brother, he was always a winner his whole career as a player and a manager. He wants to do well [with] every team where he is working, he is looking forward.

"Frank has his own philosophy about football. He had great success with Ajax of course. Then with Inter it was just a short spell but that is also like a learning process. I think you need sometimes to see also what is not good.

"Probably to have such a short preparation time like he had with Inter – one-and-a-half or two weeks – that is too difficult to change the philosophy of a team or a club.

"That is why he already had chances to go to other clubs but he waited until now for a club that he can start [with] from day one, have a six-week preparation time, know the team, know the players and look into their characters. The chance of doing well is much bigger then.

"I think he learned that. He is very eager and very hungry to start again."