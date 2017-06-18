Mbappe must prove himself at Monaco, claims Trezeguet

Kylian Mbappe may benefit from staying at Monaco for now, according to former France star David Trezeguet.

by Omnisport News 18 Jun 2017, 21:27 IST

Kylian Mbappe training with Monaco

David Trezeguet feels Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe should prove his quality at Monaco before seeking a transfer.

Mbappe has been linked with a big-money switch to one of Europe's heavyweights after firing Leonardo Jardim's men to the Ligue 1 title and the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Zinedine Zidane's LaLiga and European title-holders are believed to be among the favourites to secure the services of the exciting young striker.

But retired forward Trezeguet, who starred for Monaco, Juventus and France during a decorated playing career, feels it may be too soon for Mbappe to leave the Stade Louis II.

"In the semi-final, we played Monaco with Juventus, and we knew he is a player with a great future and that's the most important thing," he told reporters at a France Legends v Italy Legends exhibition game.

"He is aware of his qualities, he is aware he is just… 18 years old so he has a good opportunity at Monaco because it is a beautiful city, and a world class academy.

"But everything goes fast in football. Monaco has known a special case with Anthony Martial going to Manchester [United].

"Of course, the economic part is important but I think with time things happen naturally.

"I think he still has to prove his qualities with Monaco, even if he will have the last word."