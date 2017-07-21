Zidane lauds talented Mbappe as Madrid circle Monaco star

Zinedine Zidane has hinted at Real Madrid interest in Monaco's in-demand striker Kylian Mbappe.

by Omnisport News 21 Jul 2017, 03:07 IST

Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe

Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe is "very good", says Zinedine Zidane, as rumours Real Madrid could make a world-record move for the teenager continue.

The 18-year-old scored 26 goals in all competitions last season as Monaco won the Ligue 1 title and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Monaco said on Thursday the club will consider making a complaint to FIFA after "multiple" illegal approaches for Mbappe.

But Zidane hinted at Madrid's possible interest in Mbappe, with Manchester City, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain having also been linked with the France international.

"He is very good," Zidane said to ESPN. "He is a talent, he is 18 years old, he has personality.

"He is very good, very good as a player and has shown it all year, but he is not a player of mine. Apart from what I'm telling you, I can not tell you more."



This is how Morata bid farewell to the Real Madrid players and coaching staff.



#RMTour #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/8nq2fDnmPx — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) July 20, 2017

Madrid are set to sell Alvaro Morata to Chelsea after the Spain international proved unable to dislodge Karim Benzema in the Madrid team.

Zidane said it was Morata's decision to move on from Madrid just a single season after he returned to the club from a two-year spell at Juventus.

"We wish him all the luck in the world, but less against Madrid," Zidane said. "In the end, we know that Madrid is his home, it has always been Madrid, he has been here all his life.

"Then you have to make decisions and he has made the decision to go to another club."

While Morata is leaving the Santiago Bernabeu, Zidane is confident that Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at the club despite speculation over the Portugal superstar's future.

"He is on vacation. He is resting and deserves it," Zidane added. "We will wait and when the vacation ends, he will return with us and that's it.

"Talk to Cristiano? No, because in the end Cristiano is at Madrid and is going to stay with us and that's it."