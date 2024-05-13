5 of the best GTA Online TikTok Money Glitches of all time

There are many money glitches in GTA Online that you can easily find on TikTok. Although Rockstar Games takes strict measures to remove all money glitches and exploiters from the multiplayer game, the community still finds new glitches every other day. Using these undoubtedly gives you an extra boost in your economy, but it also comes with many risks. Still, many players prefer using them for the fun.

With that being said, this article lists five of the best GTA Online money glitches that went viral on TikTok.

Note: The glitches are based on a YouTube video by TGG. The listing is not based in any order. Some glitches may not work now.

Five most popular GTA Online money glitches from TikTok

1) CEO Most Wanted AFK glitch

The Most Wanted CEO Challenge is one of the best money-making methods for GTA Online beginners. However, it is also one of the toughest to complete. The challenge requires you to survive up to 10 minutes with a five-star wanted level.

The AFK glitch allows Deluxo and Oppressor Mk II users to hide inside the texture of a bridge. The cops will not be able to shoot you because of the bridge and you’ll get the full reward.

2) Auto Shop dupe glitch

A screenshot of the Auto Shop in Grand Theft Auto Online. (Image via GTA Wiki)

While the Auto Shop is one of the best GTA Online businesses to make money, the Auto Shop car dupe glitch provides extra profits. This exploit allows players to create multiple versions of a particular vehicle and sell them for profit.

The glitch has been patched multiple times. But, GTA Online players still find a way around it.

3) Podium Car winning glitch

The most recent Podium car in Grand Theft Auto Online. (Image via GTA Wiki)

This is one of the most viral glitches that many players frequently use to win the Podium car every time in GTA Online. The free reward is very difficult to win, and scoring it can save you millions of dollars.

The Podium Car winning glitch is strictly based on timing. You can use it every day to get the podium car reward.

4) Tug boat Most Wanted AFK glitch

The Tug boat in Grand Theft Auto Online. (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Tug boat glitch is similar to the CEO Most Wanted AFK glitch, but instead of a bridge, you have to hide inside the Tug boat that spawns in Elysian Island. Once you glitch inside the boat, you can start the Most Wanted challenge.

The cops will be unable to shoot you down because of the boat's texture, and you’ll get the full reward after 10 minutes.

5) Toreador dupe glitch

The Pegassi Toreador in GTA Online. (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Toreador is one of the most expensive and best water vehicles in GTA Online and duplicating it can make you a fortune. The glitch requires you to destroy it first and then make an insurance claim. This will create a copy of your vehicle.

Then you can sell them in Los Santos Customs to make money easily. The selling price for the Toreador is around $2 million.

FAQ on Grand Theft Auto 5 Online

Can you get banned for using money glitches in Grand Theft Auto Online?

Yes. You can get banned for using money glitches in Grand Theft Auto Online. Rockstar Games sometimes monitors each of your activities in the game, and if you get caught doing suspicious activities or making money using cheats, the studio may permanently ban you from accessing Grand Theft Auto Online.

