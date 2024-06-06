5 reasons why GTA Online Summer Update 2024 will be better than Cluckin Bell Farm Raid DLC

Rockstar has just revealed some more details about the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024, specifically about the things it will be introducing. From their Newswire article, it seems that this content update will be a massive one, in terms of gameplay and new content. There will be a unique and hopefully engaging business, some cool new missions, and so on.

In comparison, The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid DLC was a mini update that introduced a small but easily accessible heist to the game. With that in mind, this article compares these two updates and points out why the next one is better.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

Why GTA Online Summer Update 2024 will be superior to Cluckin Bell Farm Raid DLC

1) Major content update

Trending

The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update was just a small addition to an already-released major DLC — The Chop Shop. It just added this mini-heist to the game and also brought in some of the drip-feed cars promised as part of The Chop Shop content update.

On the other hand, this upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 is going to be a bigger DLC and Rockstar has already showcased some of its interesting new features.

2) Cops n Crooks reimagined

Expand Tweet

Many fans believe that the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 is a revamped version of the canceled GTA 5 Cops n Crooks DLC that was supposed to arrive in Summer 2020. This is because the Rockstar Newswire article hints at players being able to carry out Vigilante missions with their custom cop cars.

So, instead of letting players become cops in Grand Theft Auto Online, Rockstar seems to be bringing back the next best thing, as Vigilante missions have always been a fan-favorite in the community. As vigilantes, players will be working for Vincent Effenberger, who is returning after The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update.

Also Read: Fans react to Summer Update 2024 announcement

3) Rockstar listening to player feedback

Expand Tweet

Rockstar also claims to have listened to player feedback submitted on the official Grand Theft Auto Online feedback website. As such, the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 will incorporate many new buffs as requested by the playerbase.

For instance, the Sell Mission timer for Biker and Gunrunning sales will be increased in consideration for solo players, snacks will get automatically replenished when launching missions, the armor and defensive abilities on the Sparrow and Bombushka will be buffed, and more.

Moreover, Rockstar has also mentioned pay raises for a number of missions and game modes, including Taxi Work, Open Wheel Races, Operation Paper Trail, and so on.

Also Read: Reasons to get excited for GTA Online Summer Update 2024

4) Bounty hunting sounds interesting

The update has got most fans excited (Image via Rockstar Games)

The upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 is also going to introduce a Bounty Hunter business that might be a nod to the Bounty Hunter role in Red Dead Online. Rockstar's latest Newswire article regarding the update starts with a reference to Maude Eccles, the obese woman who gave the Bail Bond bounty hunting missions to Trevor and the Grand Theft Auto Online protagonist.

Not much has been revealed about this business yet, but it can be assumed that it will let you capture or kill an endless stream of bounty targets. However, it already sounds unique and much different from the more tedious already existing business ventures in the game.

5) More vehicles

The Pipistrello is one of the new cars in this update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Finally, Rockstar has mentioned that there will be several new vehicles in the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024. Now, one of these, the Overflod Pipistrello, has already been revealed, but we don't know anything about the rest.

This alone makes the update much bigger in comparison to The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, as most of the vehicles in that update were just drip-feed cars from The Chop Shop, as mentioned before.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback