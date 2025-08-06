All secret weapons in Grounded 2 and where to find them

Grounded 2 is full of surprises and hidden content, with weapons playing a crucial role in making your adventure smoother. There are several secret weapons scattered throughout the game, but they’re not easy to find. These weapons are well hidden, and without knowing exactly where to look, locating them can be extremely difficult.

This article will simplify the process by highlighting all the secret weapons available in Grounded 2 and guiding you on where to find them.

Grounded 2: All secret weapons and where to find them

Seven unique and secret weapons have been discovered in Grounded 2. These powerful weapons are well-hidden, but if you manage to find them, they can become valuable assets in your adventure.

Here are the eight secret weapons and where to find them:

1) Gloom Skewer

Gloom Skewer secret weapon (Image via Obsidian Entertainment || YouTube/Legacy Gaming)

The Gloom Skewer is a one-handed spear in Grounded 2 that allows you to equip a shield or torch in your other hand, making it ideal for aggressive combat. To obtain this weapon, head to the Snackbar Front area and move toward its north side, where you'll find the Toxic Anthill: South Entrance.

Before entering, make sure you're equipped with a gas mask. Once inside, descend to the lowest level. When you encounter the Cockroach Queen, you'll know you're in the right place.

To reach this area, you’ll need the Ant Buggy and a Tier 2 Omni-Axe. The weapon is hidden deep inside a cave, blocked by massive mushrooms. Use the Omni-Axe to clear the path and claim your reward.

Special passive ability (as per in-game description):

Gaping Wound: Charged attacks drive deeply and reduce stab resistance for a short duration

2) Crimson Avenger

Crimson Avenger secret weapon (Image via Obsidian Entertainment || YouTube/Legacy Gaming)

The Crimson Avenger is a one-handed sword in Grounded 2 that's especially effective in the early stages of your adventure. To obtain this weapon, head to the Pine Hill location. From there, move northeast toward the Spider Den Anthill: North Entrance, and make your way inside.

As you descend, be prepared to face several spiders, including a Wolf Spider, so make sure you're ready for combat.

Eventually, you’ll reach the Memorial Crate Room. In the back corner of this room, you’ll spot a piece of chewed gum lodged in the wall. Use the Tier 2 Omni-Shovel to break it open, and the Crimson Avenger sword will drop.

This weapon is particularly useful against spiders thanks to its unique passive ability.

Special passive ability (as per in-game description):

Spider Criticals: Prolonged enmity with spiders has increased your critical hit chance against them.

3) Scarlet Aegis

Scarlet Aegis secret weapon (Image via Obsidian Entertainment || YouTube/Legacy Gaming)

The Scarlet Aegis is a powerful heavy shield with exceptional blocking capabilities in Grounded 2. To obtain it, head to the Ceremony location. On its northern border, you’ll find a small cave named Thelividlion.

Before proceeding, make sure you have the Ant Buggy and a Bratburst, which can be crafted using the following materials:

1× Red Ant Egg

2× Spicy Shard

4× Mice Fang

3× Dry Grass Chunk

Once inside the cave, you’ll eventually come across a breakable wall. Use the Bratburst to destroy it. Behind the wall, you’ll find a chest containing the Scarlet Aegis shield, along with other valuable items.

Special passive ability (as per in-game description):

Parry Buggie Heal: Perfect blocks head buggies near you.

4) Heatwave

Heatwave secret weapon (Image via Obsidian Entertainment || YouTube/Legacy Gaming)

The Heatwave is a mastercrafted Scorching Orb staff in Grounded 2 that delivers moderate fire-based damage. To acquire it, travel to the Fire Pit region.

You’ll need to descend to the bottom of the pit, but be warned, as the area deals sizzling damage due to intense heat. To survive, equip gear with sizzle reduction, drink a Mintito from the Smoothie Station, and carry Lingonberry Bandages for healing. You’ll also need a Tier 2 Omni-Hammer.

Once prepared, jump into the pit and look for a hollow head lying on the ground. Move to the elevated side of the head, lifted by a chunk of charcoal. Use your hammer to break one or two charloads, then crouch and enter through the gap to find the Heatwave staff inside.

Special passive ability (as per in-game description):

Finale Warmth: The Final hit in a 3-hit combo reduced chill buildup.

5) Ice Sickles

Ice Sickles secret weapon (Image via Obsidian Entertainment || YouTube/Legacy Gaming)

The Ice Sickles are a pair of deadly dual daggers in Grounded 2, and one of the hardest secret weapons to find. The area where they’re located is extremely cold, causing a chilling effect that deals continuous damage over time. To survive, equip gear that reduces chill buildup. The best weapon to bring along is the Heatwave staff, as its passive ability helps counteract chill buildup.

If you don’t have the staff, you can still prepare by equipping chill-resistant gear and crafting a few Blazin' Brews from the Smoothie Station to mitigate the effects.

Once you're ready, head to the Ice Cream Cart location. Enter the cart and navigate your way forward until you find a metal pipe that connects to a different section. Cross over, and you’ll come across a fan. Use your weapon to break the ice spikes lodged in its motor. This will cause the fan to shift slightly, revealing a previously hidden entrance behind one of its blades.

Head through the opening to reach the Ice Sickles, but be prepared. Several Scorpions will ambush you. You'll need to fend them off and protect the daggers during the attack. If you manage to survive and keep the daggers intact, you’ll be able to claim them.

Special passive ability (as per in-game description):

Chilling Attack: Attacks cause foes to chill and freeze

6) Bushwacker

Bushwacker secret weapon (Image via Obsidian Entertainment || YouTube/Legacy Gaming)

The Bushwacker is a powerful bow in Grounded 2, well-hidden on the map. To reach it, you'll need the Orb Weaver Buggy, which is essential for navigating the branch-filled terrain leading to the weapon.

Start by heading to the Pine Hill location. At the bottom-right corner of the area, you’ll spot a cluster of Lingonberry branches. Use your Buggy to climb the branches, and as you progress, you’ll come across spider web bridges, a good sign that you’re on the right path.

Continue along this route until you spot a large yellow maple leaf. On top of it, you will find a chest, and inside, you'll find the Bushwacker bow.

Special passive ability (as per in-game description):

Cheap Shot: Deal bonus damage against creatures with full health.

7) Pinch Whacker

Pinch Whacker secret weapon (Image via Obsidian Entertainment || YouTube/Legacy Gaming)

The Pinch Whacker is a one-handed weapon in Grounded 2 with decent damage and is the easiest secret weapon to find in Grounded 2. However, you’ll still need to come prepared with a Bratburst, as it's required to destroy a breakable wall.

Begin your search in the Fire Pit region. Head to the far northern section of the area, where you’ll find a small cave. The cave itself is fairly straightforward, but stay alert as the breakable wall can be easy to overlook. Once you spot it, use the Bratburst to break it down.

Behind the wall, you’ll uncover a hidden chamber containing the Pinch Whacker.

Special passive ability (as per in-game description):

Finale Short Circuit: The final hit in your 3-hit combo emits a large AoE shock.

That covers everything there is to know about the secret weapons in Grounded 2.

