2024 NFL schedule Week 1 opener: Lamar Jackson’s Ravens set to take on Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl champion Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens in the opening game of the 2024 NFL season. The AFC powerhouses will face off at Arrowhead Stadium in one of the league's most vital opening matchups in years.

This contest will see Lamar Jackson and Co. attempt to spoil the Chiefs' opening-day parade and set a marker for the rest of the season. Patrick Mahomes and Co. will look to avoid recording a loss against last year's best-placed regular-season team.

Ravens vs Chiefs set to lay down early marker in 2024 AFC Championship Game rematch

The game is a rematch of the 2024 AFC Championship Game that saw the Chiefs send home the Ravens after recording a 17-10. That contest saw Patrick Mahomes end the narrative that the Chiefs could only win home postseason games (through no fault of his own since they were too dominant to go on the road).

The 2024 AFC Championship Game was a close-fought one between two of the best teams in the AFC. However, Patrick Mahomes and Co.'s experience was too much for the Ravens, and the Chiefs made their way to Super Bowl 2024, where they defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs enter the 2024 NFL season with an aim to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens are looking to break their Super Bowl hunt and fulfil a career-long target for their reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore Ravens opponents for 2024

Here's a look at the Ravens' opponents for 2024:

HOME

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

Washington Commanders

AWAY

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs opponents for 2024

Here's a look at the Chiefs' opponents for 2024:

HOME

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Denver Broncos

Houston Texans

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AWAY

Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers