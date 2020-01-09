Aaron Rodgers wants second Super Bowl ring

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers said he thinks about winning the Super Bowl daily as the quarterback eyes a second NFL ring.

Rodgers won his one and only championship in 2010 after the Packers topped the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

As the Packers prepare for Sunday's NFC divisional playoff against the Seattle Seahawks, Rodgers is eyeing another ring.

"It's on my mind every day," the two-time MVP told reporters on Wednesday. "That's why we play the game.

"That's why you put in the time in the offseason, that's why you do the little things. It's to put yourself in this position, where we're two games away from being able to compete for that.

"I'm 36, I know what this is all about. This is an important opportunity for us. I feel like I've got a lot of really good years left, but you never know. A lot of things happen year to year.

"We've had some great teams that have been an injury away or a play away from being special, so I want to make the most of this opportunity."

"When I was 31, I thought I was going to play into my 40s and that was still a decade away," the eight-time Pro Bowler added. "Now, I'm 36, so now we're a half a decade away."