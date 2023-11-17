Bill Belichick will go down as the greatest head coach in NFL history, but is currently in the middle of the worst NFL season of his career. The Patriots (2-8) lost their third straight game in Week 10 to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany. There has been talk around the Boston area that Belichick should be fired.

However, comedian and Patriots fan Bill Burr was having none of it when appearing on 'The Rich Eisen Show'. Burr told Eisen he isn't sold on the notion of New England firing the legendary coach:

"That whole conversation about him, they're gonna fire him is just scuttlebutt that was invented by the local radio, and then it just catches fire, nobody's talking about who you're going to replace them with. The guy just coached a team for over 20 years. They were the team of the decade, two decades in a row. Nobody has ever done that."

Burr added:

"The second there's a little rough water for two seasons, it's like he has to go. The whole league ripped off what he did. The whole league has studied him... People in the sports media, all you guys want to do is just divide in, just pull things apart. Like when I read the Boston sports media when I read these guys, I'm like, 'Are you even a fan of these teams?'"

The 71-year-old coach has faced scrutiny from some in the New England Patriots fanbase over the team's performance. Moreover, the play of quarterback Mac Jones has come into question.

Bill Belichick was asked after the Patriots' 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 if Jones should remain the team's starter:

“We all need to play better. We all need to coach and play better."

New England is currently on a bye this week as the team is looking to snap their losing streak versus the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 12.

How long has Bill Belichick been the Patriots head coach?

Bill Belichick after the Patriots won Super Bowl LI in February 2017

Bill Belichick is in his 24th season with the Patriots after taking over ahead of the 2000 season. He went 5-11 in his first season but success soon followed him and the franchise. New England would win three Super Bowls in four seasons (2001 - 2004).

The future Hall of Fame coach had a run of 19 straight winning seasons from 2001 to 2019 until going 7-9 in the 2020 season.

In all, he has a record six Lombardi Trophies on his resume. We'll see what happens to Belichick after the season and he'll be with the team for his 25th season.