In Week 9, the Arizona Cardinals will probably start rookie Clayton Tune at quarterback after moving Josh Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday before the trade deadline. The Arizona Cardinals are scheduled to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday for their Week 9 game.

With starting quarterback Deshaun Watson missing three of his team's last four games, the Browns have been dealing with quarterback drama of their own as well.

With a 1-7 record going into tomorrow's game, the Cardinals have been generally disappointing this season. They intend to move up to 2–7 tomorrow, but they may have to do that without a few of their most crucial players. Ahead of Week 9, let's take a look at the team's injury list.

Arizona Cardinals Week 9 injury report

After missing practice the whole week, two offensive players for the Cardinals have been declared out of their Week 9 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. It has been confirmed that offensive lineman Trystan Colon and running back Emari Demercado will not be playing in the game. WR Michael Wilson also missed practice all week, but his availability for the contest is still in question.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon stated during the week that quarterback Kyler Murray, who is rehabbing from an ACL tear, will be a game-time decision. As a result, all eyes will be on Murray for this one.

Linebacker Krys Barnes, wide receiver Greg Dortch, and defensive tackle Kevin Strong are among the players the Cardinals will decide upon before the game.

Kyler Murray injury status: Latest on Cardinals QB for Week 9

After rehabilitating from an ACL injury that has prevented him from playing since last year, quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals is getting closer to returning to the field.

Murray, the team's starting quarterback, returned to practice this week and even took a few first-team workouts, even if Week 9 might ultimately come too soon.

The head coach of Arizona stated on Wednesday that Murray might have an opportunity to play, but it will be determined just before the game if he can.

Joshua Dobbs has started at quarterback in Murray's absence this season, but the former Tennessee Volunteer has been traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

If Murray is unable to play, rookie QB Clayton Tune is anticipated to start against the Browns. Jeff Driskel has also returned to the practice squad for the Cardinals.

Emari Demercado injury status: Latest on Cardinals RB for Week 9

Due to a knee problem, rookie running back Emari Demercardo of the Arizona Cardinals will not play in their Week 9 encounter against the Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy football players and Cardinals fans alike should be devastated by this, as Demercado has been a vital member of Arizona's backfield ever since James Conner's injury.

Tony Jones Jr. and Keaontay Ingram are the front-runners to take Demercado's spot on Sunday.

How to watch Cardinals vs Browns: Week 9 TV schedule, live stream details

On Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. EST, the Arizona Cardinals will take on the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Stadium in Week 9.

Spero Dedes will call plays during the live broadcast of the game on CBS, while Adam Archuleta will provide analysis. The sideline reporter is going to be Aditi Kinkabwala.

Streamers can watch the game live on services like NFL+, which is an official partner of the NFL for the 2023 season, or FuboTV.

The full details to watch the game are highlighted below:

Date and Time: Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. ET

Stadium: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland

TV: CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst), Aditi Kinkabwala (sideline reporter)

Live stream: FuboTV, NFL+, Paramount+, DAZN (Canada)