Chicago Bears rookie minicamp 2024: Draft picks in attendance, UDFA signings, schedule & more

The Chicago Bears selected twice in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, which ended two weeks ago. The team kicks off its rookie minicamp this weekend at Halas Hall.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze and quarterback Caleb Williams were two of the five draft selections the Bears added in April. They have also added nine rookie free agents not selected since the draft concluded.

Here is all the information on the Bears' rookie minicamp this weekend, including draft picks, undrafted free agents and players on tryouts.

When is the Bears rookie minicamp?

The Chicago Bears' training camp began on Friday, May 10. However, the team's small but intriguing rookie class arrived at Halas Hall on Thursday to prepare for rookie minicamp.

Every NFL team always begins spring practices with rookie minicamps. This month will see organized team activities (OTAs), while next month will see the start of a minicamp requiring all players. The Bears must begin preparing for the Hall of Fame game following that, so they will have a break before preseason begins.

The preseason will begin with a matchup between the Bears and the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame game before the regular season in September.

Which prospects will attend Bears rookie minicamp in 2024?

The Chicago Bears added several undrafted signings and invited more undrafted players to their 2024 rookie minicamp. It was after they selected five players overall in April's draft. Here is a look at every player taking part in this weekend's Bears rookie minicamp:

Caleb Williams, quarterback, first-round draft pick

Rome Odunze, wide receiver, first-round draft pick

Kiran Amegadjie, offensive lineman, third-round draft pick

Tory Taylor, punter, fourth-round draft pick

Austin Booker, defensive lineman, fifth-round draft pick

Austin Reed, quarterback, undrafted free agent signing

Ian Wheeler, running back, undrafted free agent

Reddy Steward, defensive back, undrafted free agent

Carl Jones Jr., linebacker, undrafted free agent signing

Theo Benedet, offensive tackle, undrafted free agent signing

Keith Randolph Jr., defensive tackle, undrafted free agent signing

Jamree Kromah, defensive end, undrafted free agent signing

Brenden Bates, tight end, undrafted free agent signing

Peter LeBlanc, wide receiver, undrafted free agent signing

Marcus Rogers, wide receiver, rookie tryout

Leon Jones, defensive back, rookie tryout

Mark Ho Ching, defensive tackle, rookie tryout

Noah Atagi, offensive tackle, rookie tryout

R.J. Mobley, wide receiver, rookie tryout

Shelton Zeon, tight end, rookie tryout

John McCartan, defensive end, rookie tryout

Kameron Stutts, offensive guard, rookie tryout

John Jackson, wide receiver, rookie tryout

DaShaun Mallory, defensive tackle, rookie tryout

Donald Ventrelli, offensive guard, offensive guard

Russell Dandy, defensive back, rookie tryout

Rich Miller Jr., linebacker, rookie tryout

Geor'quarius Spivey, tight end, rookie tryout

Josh Sokol, center, rookie tryout

T.D. Ayo-Durojaiye, running back, rookie tryout

Samuel Matthews, defensive back, rookie tryout

Travian Blaylock, defensive back, rookie tryout

Paula Moala, linebacker, rookie tryout

Brian Abraham, linebacker, rookie tryout

Decorian Patterson, defensive back, rookie tryout

Patrick Jolly, defensive back, rookie tryout

Kendarin Ray, defensive back, rookie tryout

Douglas Coleman III, defensive back, reserve/future signing

Cameron Lyons, long snapper, reserve/future signing

Parry Nickerson, defensive back, veteran tryout

Tommy Sweeney, tight end, veteran tryout

Freddie Swain, wide receiver, veteran tryout

Bears UDFA signings 2024

The Bears have signed the following undrafted free agents in 2024:

1) TE Brenden Bates

2) OL Theo Benedet

3) LB Carl Jones Jr.

4) DL Jamree Kromah

5) WR Peter LeBlanc

6) DL Keith Randolph Jr.

7) QB Austin Reed

8) DB Reddy Steward

9) RB Ian Wheeler

