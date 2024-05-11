Chicago Bears rookie minicamp 2024: Draft picks in attendance, UDFA signings, schedule & more

The Chicago Bears selected twice in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, which ended two weeks ago. The team kicks off its rookie minicamp this weekend at Halas Hall.
Wide receiver Rome Odunze and quarterback Caleb Williams were two of the five draft selections the Bears added in April. They have also added nine rookie free agents not selected since the draft concluded.
Here is all the information on the Bears' rookie minicamp this weekend, including draft picks, undrafted free agents and players on tryouts.
When is the Bears rookie minicamp?
The Chicago Bears' training camp began on Friday, May 10. However, the team's small but intriguing rookie class arrived at Halas Hall on Thursday to prepare for rookie minicamp.
Every NFL team always begins spring practices with rookie minicamps. This month will see organized team activities (OTAs), while next month will see the start of a minicamp requiring all players. The Bears must begin preparing for the Hall of Fame game following that, so they will have a break before preseason begins.
The preseason will begin with a matchup between the Bears and the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame game before the regular season in September.
Which prospects will attend Bears rookie minicamp in 2024?
The Chicago Bears added several undrafted signings and invited more undrafted players to their 2024 rookie minicamp. It was after they selected five players overall in April's draft. Here is a look at every player taking part in this weekend's Bears rookie minicamp:
Caleb Williams, quarterback, first-round draft pick
Rome Odunze, wide receiver, first-round draft pick
Kiran Amegadjie, offensive lineman, third-round draft pick
Tory Taylor, punter, fourth-round draft pick
Austin Booker, defensive lineman, fifth-round draft pick
Austin Reed, quarterback, undrafted free agent signing
Ian Wheeler, running back, undrafted free agent
Reddy Steward, defensive back, undrafted free agent
Carl Jones Jr., linebacker, undrafted free agent signing
Theo Benedet, offensive tackle, undrafted free agent signing
Keith Randolph Jr., defensive tackle, undrafted free agent signing
Jamree Kromah, defensive end, undrafted free agent signing
Brenden Bates, tight end, undrafted free agent signing
Peter LeBlanc, wide receiver, undrafted free agent signing
Marcus Rogers, wide receiver, rookie tryout
Leon Jones, defensive back, rookie tryout
Mark Ho Ching, defensive tackle, rookie tryout
Noah Atagi, offensive tackle, rookie tryout
R.J. Mobley, wide receiver, rookie tryout
Shelton Zeon, tight end, rookie tryout
John McCartan, defensive end, rookie tryout
Kameron Stutts, offensive guard, rookie tryout
John Jackson, wide receiver, rookie tryout
DaShaun Mallory, defensive tackle, rookie tryout
Donald Ventrelli, offensive guard, offensive guard
Russell Dandy, defensive back, rookie tryout
Rich Miller Jr., linebacker, rookie tryout
Geor'quarius Spivey, tight end, rookie tryout
Josh Sokol, center, rookie tryout
T.D. Ayo-Durojaiye, running back, rookie tryout
Samuel Matthews, defensive back, rookie tryout
Travian Blaylock, defensive back, rookie tryout
Paula Moala, linebacker, rookie tryout
Brian Abraham, linebacker, rookie tryout
Decorian Patterson, defensive back, rookie tryout
Patrick Jolly, defensive back, rookie tryout
Kendarin Ray, defensive back, rookie tryout
Douglas Coleman III, defensive back, reserve/future signing
Cameron Lyons, long snapper, reserve/future signing
Parry Nickerson, defensive back, veteran tryout
Tommy Sweeney, tight end, veteran tryout
Freddie Swain, wide receiver, veteran tryout
