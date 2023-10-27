Chiefs Trade Deadline: Are they buyers or sellers in 2023?

The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and teams are deciding whether to be buyers or sellers. The Kansas City Chiefs are sitting atop the AFC West with a 6 - 1 record and are likely buyers at the deadline. One of the bigger surprises is that of the defense, thanks to the return of defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Offensively, Patrick Mahomes looks like a two-time MVP under center, with his main target in tight end Travis Kelce. A case could be made that the Chiefs might go after another receiver to bolster their passing game. Outside of Kelce, Mahomes doesn't have a true No. 1 receiver.

Why Chiefs should be buyers at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Kansas could look into teams that are sellers, such as the Tennessee Titans and the Denver Broncos, to get that receiver help. DeAndre Hopkins could be high on the Chiefs list at the trade deadline.

When he was a free agent, Hopkins chose the Titans over the Chiefs, signing a two-year, $26 million deal in July.

Tennessee is not having a fire sale per se but is willing to move players for the right deal. Hopkins has 27 receptions for 376 yards in six games with the Titans this season. The five-time Pro Bowler fits the criteria as the No. 1 receiver Mahomes needs.

Denver could be looking to move on from Jerry Jeudy, as the team could be looking to get younger at the wideout position. Jeudy hasn't been the focal point of the Broncos passing game with 25 receptions and 286 yards this season.

Mike Evans made it clear that he wanted to stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and wanted a contract extension. He even gave the team a deadline to get a deal done, but no new agreement was reached.

There's a chance that the four-time Pro Bowler could leave the team this upcoming offseason as a free agent.

The problem could be the price tag that Tampa Bay could want for Evans and if the Chiefs would meet it. Evans would be a game-changer for Mahomes and the passing game.

Evans is making $14.5 million this season, and a major factor is how much Tampa Bay is willing to pay in a trade.

Another wideout the Chiefs should consider is Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown. The Cardinals are at the bottom of the NFC West at 1-6 and could be sellers at the deadline.

Brown is making $13.413 million in 2023 as Arizona is rebuilding and probably looking to cut bigger salaries. He has 32 receptions, 383 yards and three touchdowns. The 26-year-old could be a deep threat for Mahomes and take some pressure off the other wideouts.

Kansas City is a buyer, thanks to its offense and defense this season. The team has a commanding three-game lead in the AFC West. It could add to that defense if it chooses to do so.

Adding Washington Commanders defensive linemen Montez Sweat or Chase Young could help the pass rush. Pairing either of these players with Jones could be a nightmare for offensive lines in the NFL.

Kansas City has 22 sacks this season, tied for the fifth-most. Exploring ways to get better on the defensive line couldn't hurt, especially if the cost isn't too high.

Looking to add some depth in the secondary could be a possibility. Arizona could look to move safety Budda Baker at the deadline. The Chiefs have a talented safety in Justin Reid, but adding Baker could solidify the position.

What time is the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline?

The trade deadline is on Halloween on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 4 p.m. ET. NFL teams can't make any trades until the start of the next league year, on March 13, once the deadline has passed.

The league had 12 trades on the 2022 deadline day, the highest amount in the last 30 years. We'll see if the 2023 season surpasses that figure.