Deflategate 2.0: Why Chiefs-Patriots is in the spotlight as controversy brews following Week 15

Deflategate has seemed to reappear in connection to the Patriots following their 27-17 loss to the Chiefs in Week 15. Per Mark Daniels of the MassLive, specific footballs were underinflated by two pounds. Officials took balls designated for each team’s kicking units into the locker room during halftime of the game

It was reportedly uncovered the footballs were at 11 pounds per square inch. The balls must be inflated between 12.5 PSI and 13.5 PSI, according to league rules. Every team is given 12 main footballs and 12 backup footballs for each game, which are to be made accessible for testing a few hours ahead of kickoff.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Then, officials open six new balls used just for kicking ahead of each game as well. Officials are supposed to weigh those balls before the start of each game. It is unknown if the balls at the center of the controversy were weighed prior to the game.

In the first half, both Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and Patriots kicker Chad Ryland missed field goals. Butker’s kickoff to start the game reached the 3-yard line despite over 87 percent of his kickoffs going for a touchback this season.

Butker went two out of three on his field goals in the game, including one from 54 yards in the third quarter. He would hit all three of his extra-point attempts. Ryland made one of his two field goal attempts with a long of 25 yards in the second quarter while converting on his extra-point attempts.

What happened during the initial Deflategate nearly a decade ago?

2014 AFC Championship - Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots

During the 2014 AFC title game against the Indianapolis Colts, the New England Patriots allegedly violated NFL rules by deflating footballs. An over 253-page report from the league discovered New England was responsible.

Then-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was claimed to be "at least generally aware" of a scheme to deflate the footballs.

He was later suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season for his supposed role in Deflategate. New England was also handed a $1 million fine and forfeited two draft picks. In the end, The Patriots won Super Bowl 49 two weeks after defeating the Colts that season. To this day, the NFL never truly proved those balls in the Deflategate were deflated.