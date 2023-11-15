Deshaun Watson injury: 5 QBs to target to replace Browns QB in Week 11 Fantasy Football 

Deshaun Watson is officially done for the season. A shoulder injury requires surgery, and he will not be able to suit up the rest of the way. That's terrible news for Cleveland Browns fans who saw their team pick up a huge win on Sunday. For fantasy managers, it's a less than ideal spot to lose a quarterback. Fortunately, we have some replacement recommendations.

5 QBs to replace Deshaun Watson in fantasy

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5) Geno Smith

Get Geno Smith to replace Deshaun Watson

Geno Smith is only available in 39.1% of ESPN leagues. He's probably not available, but if he is, he's a great option. He's been up and down this year, but he's been comparable to Watson and he's playing these games. That has value, and he is one of the best QBs left on the waiver wire. If your league has him available, you should jump at the opportunity.

4) Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray already saw an uptick in ownership for his return to the gridiron. The Arizona Cardinals QB was added in 21% of ESPN leagues, but he's still available in 43% of them. If you can get him, do it. He showed Sunday that the rust is gone and he's the old player fans expected to see. Of all the fantasy QBs, he could be the best available. He just isn't as readily available as some others.

3) Josh Dobbs

Joshua Dobbs is also seeing a major uptick in ownership, as 35% of ESPN leagues saw him claimed off of waivers. Again, he's still available in almost 50% of leagues. If he can continue playing well, and all accounts suggest that he can, then you need him. He's also getting Justin Jefferson back and more comfortable in this offense every day. His upside is very high, and he already scores like a top 10 QB in fantasy.

2) Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson can replace Deshaun Watson

Russell Wilson is mostly playing pretty well, averaging 17 points per game. At this stage, that production is hard to pass up. He's still available in about 45% of ESPN leagues, so you may be able to roster him. He's not the Russ of old, but he's also not the player he was last year. He can be relied upon to get points, and there's no reason you should pass him up if he's available.

1) Will Levis

Pick up Will Levis if you lost Deshaun Watson

Will Levis came back down to earth in his second game in the NFL, but he has upside that others don't. By this point, fantasy owners know what Bryce Young, Kenny Pickett and Zach Wilson offer, but Levis could boom. He's available in 71.1% of ESPN leagues. He may not be all that great, but there's a distinct chance he is based on his debut. Take the risk and pick him up.