Donald Trump’s ‘fav author’ wants Tim Tebow to share gospel at Super Bowl 2024 halftime show, slams rejected Taylor Swift advance

Taylor Swift and Tim Tebow each have a substantial following across various platforms. Swift is selling out NFL stadiums across the country this year while Tebow has played in a few stadiums in his football career. Yet, both were mentioned by Nick Adams, aka Donald Trump's favorite author.

Adams took to Twitter to share he supposedly spoke to the NFL about ending his boycott. One of his conditions was to have Tebow led a prayer during next year's Super Bowl at Allegiance Stadium.

The former President's favorite author noted that the league chose to go with Swift instead for the halftime show.

Adams mentioned he boycotted the NFL in the first place is due to the "wokeness" of the league. He claimed in his tweet that Tim Tebow was unwelcome to play in the NFL due to his Christian faith.

Tebow played three seasons in the league, two with the Denver Broncos and one with the New York Jets. The former first-round selection in the 2010 draft started 16 games at quarterback.

He threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in his career. In May 2021, Tebow was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars to play tight end by then-head coach Urban Meyer. The former Heisman winner was cut by Jacksonville that August.

Will Taylor Swift perform at the Super Bowl 58 next year?

As Adams mentioned, the NFL was looking at Taylor Swift to be the halftime show act next year. However, multiple reports say that the 12-time Grammy winner turned the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl next year.

One major reason could be her record-breaking Eras Tour. Per her website, the tour will last until November 2024. Nothing has been confirmed or denied by Swift's camp regarding the event.

However, Taylor Swift has had a Super Bowl-winning quarterback at one of her concerts. Aaron Rodgers made an appearance at MetLife Stadium, the home of his new team in the Jets.