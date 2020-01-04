Eagles wait over injured duo Ertz and Johnson, Agholor ruled out

Tight end Zach Ertz is battling rib and back injuries.

The Philadelphia Eagles are still unsure if Zach Ertz will feature against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday – but Nelson Agholor will definitely miss the Wild Card game in the opening round of the NFL playoffs.

Tight end Ertz did not play against the New York Giants in Week 17 as the Eagles clinched the NFC East, sitting out the game due to rib and back injuries.

Along with offensive lineman Lane Johnson – who has not featured since Week 14 due to an ankle issue – Ertz was listed on the team's latest injury report on Friday as questionable.

"He is still not cleared for any contact," Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson said of Ertz prior to Friday's practice session.

"He will work a little on the side, like he's done this week. We're waiting on a few doctor results tomorrow [Saturday]. If things go favourably, he'll play and if they don't, he won't."

As for Johnson, the Eagles' selection with the fourth pick in the 2013 draft, the two-time Pro Bowl tackle was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but did not participate at all on Friday.

Wide receiver Agholor has been ruled out contention due to a knee injury, scuppering his hopes of facing the Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field.

While his absence will be a blow to a depleted offense already without fellow receivers Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, there was some good news for the team concerning Miles Sanders.

The rookie running back hurt his ankle during the 34-17 triumph over the Giants but was a full participant in practice on Friday.