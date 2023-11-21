Early Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em Week 12: Zay Flowers, Jerome Ford, Deebo Samuel in the spotlight

Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season offers a unique situation for fantasy football owners, unlike any other week this year. The unique schedule this week features no teams on their bye week, three games on Thursday, and a Friday afternoon game.

This is important to remember for fantasy football players as managers will have to set their lineups at different times than in most weeks.

Managers will also need to finalize some of their lineup decisions earlier than usual this week as eight teams will play their Week 12 games prior to Sunday kickoff.

This may require managers to speed up their analysis process to make sure they get the maximum value out of their lineups. With the fantasy playoffs right around the corner, it will be crucial to do so.

To build the strongest lineup each week, managers must consider a wide number of factors. Some of these include injury situations to relevant players, recent individual performances, direct weekly matchups, offensive projections, expected workload, potential game scripts, etc. These are some of the keys to finding the best value each week.

This process can sometimes be extremely challenging to sort through, but the Start/Sit Optimizer makes it much easier. This valuable tool weighs every possible variable before generating lineup advice and fantasy projections.

Managers who use it often gain an edge over the competition and it will be more useful than ever with shortened preparation time this week.

The Optimizer was also used to help produce the following list of players to target and others to avoid in Week 12 of the 2023 fantasy football season. It features an ideal start and sit candidate from each of the four major offensive fantasy positions.

Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em Picks

Week 12 WRs

QB - Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott got off to an extremely slow start to the 2023 fantasy football season. He finished as the QB17 or worse in each of his first five games and recorded just one multi-touchdown performance along the way.

He has completely turned things around across his past five games and is currently performing as one of the top overall fantasy football quarterbacks in the NFL.

In his past five games, Prescott has finished among the top three quarterbacks four times and has recorded multiple touchdowns in all of those games. He has an excellent chance to do it again in Week 12 when the Dallas Cowboys face off against the Washington Commanders. The latter is allowing the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

RB - Jerome Ford

Despite sharing the Cleveland Browns' backfield touches with Kareem Hunt, Jerome Ford has clearly remained their leading running back. He has also been incredibly consistent in fantasy football, finishing among the top 24 running backs in PPR leagues eight times in 10 games. This firmly puts him as an RB2 on most fantasy rosters.

Ford has an ideal matchup up next when he faces off against the Denver Broncos. They have allowed the most total fantasy points to opposing running backs by a significant margin. Ford should have a busy day, especially considering the Browns' consistent focus on sticking with their elite rushing game.

WR - Zay Flowers

The Baltimore Ravens have been much more known for their dynamic rushing attack in recent years than their passing game. They have shifted their focus during the 2023 NFL season, allowing Lamar Jackson to run more of a traditional passing scheme. It has apparently worked out for them as the Ravens currently hold the best record in the AFC.

Rookie Zay Flowers has emerged as Jackson's WR1 in their offense, leading all of their wide receivers in most statistical categories. He could see another increase in volume for Week 12 with Mark Andrews out of the lineup with an injury.

This is excellent timing for his fantasy value as he faces off against the Los Angeles Chargers defense that allows the second-most fantasy points per game to his position.

TE - Evan Engram

Evan Engram has quietly been one of the most consistent tight ends in fantasy football this year. He finished among the top 12 players in his position in seven of his first eight games, firmly planting himself as a reliable TE1 on most fantasy rosters. Considering the lack of depth at tight end, this gave him significant fantasy football value.

Engram has cooled off a bit over his past two games, finishing as the TE21 and TE17 in PPR formats. He has an ideal matchup in Week 12 to get back on track when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Houston Texans, who allow the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Fantasy Football Week 12 Sit 'Em Candidates

Week 12 RBs

QB - Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos are currently on a four-game winning streak entering Week 12 and some of that can be credited to Russell Wilson. He hasn't thrown an interception in any of those four games and has been efficient as a passer.

His elevated play has resulted in six top-15 weekly finishes among all quarterbacks, making him a borderline starter.

While Wilson has at least become a solid streaming option in fantasy lineups, he should be avoided in a challenging Week 12 matchup. The Cleveland Browns have been one of the best overall defenses during the 2023 NFL season, including allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

RB - AJ Dillon

The Green Bay Packers received devastating news last week when Aaron Jones suffered another injury. His 2023 season has unfortunately been plagued by them, forcing AJ Dillon to step up as their featured back.

While this can often result in an increase in fantasy football value, he has failed to turn his extra touches into solid production.

Dillon has exceeded 70 rushing yards just once this year and has totaled just one touchdown. He should be avoided in most weeks at this point, but especially in this one against the Detroit Lions. They are allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

WR - Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel has been one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the entire NFL over the past few years. The San Francisco 49ers consistently give him traditional carries out of the backfield, making him one of the only wide receivers ever to consistently do so.

This has helped to skyrocket his fantasy value in recent years, but the 2023 season has been a much different situation.

Samuel has taken a clear backseat to Brandon Aiyuk this year, who has clearly emerged as the WR1 in their offensive scheme. Samuel has still been receiving carries, but not as often as in years past.

This has resulted in him finishing among the top 25 wide receivers just once since Week 3. He can be faded against the Seattle Seahawks, who rank in the top half of the league in defending fantasy receivers.

TE - Michael Mayer

Michael Mayer has seen his fantasy football value increase since Aidan O'Connell has taken over as the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. He has been targeted five times in each of his past two games, turning his increased usage into weekly finishes of TE7 and TE13 and also recording his first career touchdown.

Despite his recent surge into relevancy in fantasy football, Mayer should be avoided in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs. They have surprisingly been one of the best overall defenses this year, including allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends.