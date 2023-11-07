Erin Andrews spills beans on Travis Kelce's "adorable" gift for her son Mack

Travis Kelce is known for making big plays on the football fields as one of the NFL's best tight ends.

This time, the NFL star made a big play off the field in the form of a gift to his friend and FOX NFL reporter Erin Andrews. She welcomed her son Mack into the world back in July.

Andrews spoke to Page Six this month about the gift Kelce and complimented how it is reflective of him and his style. She said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He sent me an adorable outfit for my baby...“It literally looks like something [Travis] would wear to a game. I can’t wait to put Mack in it.”

Expand Tweet

In August, Andrews talked about being a mother on the "Calm Down" podcast she co-hosts with friend and FOX sportscaster Charissa Thompson. Andrews explained why Mack won't be with her at work anytime soon.

"Our life on the road is crazy. Half the time it’s red-eyes [and] 6 a.m. flights, which means you have to be up at 4. And then I said to you, ‘What am I supposed to do? Then, put this kid on the sidelines, put him in the booth, and take photos?’ No.”

Time will tell as to when fans will get to see the outfit that Travis Kelce got for Mack soon.

Is Erin Andrews behind Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift becoming a couple?

Is Andrews could be the matchmaker behind Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift? She was asked about the couple on the Today show last month.

“Travis had gone to the ‘Eras Tour.' I guess he wanted to meet her — he made a bracelet with his phone number on it," Andrews said. "They didn’t meet up. He made a plea on his podcast that he’d like to meet her. So I saw it, I’m a huge fan of his, (I) work with him."

She even made the plea to Swift on the "Calm Down" podcast:

“If you are looking for a guy, please try our friend Travis, he is fantastic. This is one, Taylor, I know we're not the best of friends, we're not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this, go on a date with this guy.”

Eventually, Kelce and Swift started dating and began showing up to Kansas City Chiefs games in September.