Fantasy Football Week 4 RBs injury report: Latest on Austin Ekeler, Tony Pollard and more

Week 4 of the fantasy football season has been a mixed bag when it comes to injuries to key running backs. Stars such as Austin Ekeler, Tony Pollard, and more are impacting rosters with their injuries. Ekeler had a great Week 1 in fantasy, getting 26.4 points in PPR leagues.

Pollard has dropped in fantasy since his 22.2-point effort back to open the season. He fell from 19.9 points in Week 2 to just 15.1 last week against the Arizona Cardinals. Those who have him on their team might be a bit concerned.

Both running backs are seen as top players in their positions. Let's look at their injury status along with others and their impact on fantasy football.

WR Fantasy Injury Report Week 4

Austin Ekeler

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler

Los Angeles Chargers star Ekeler participated in practice in a limited way on Wednesday. This is Ekeler's first practice since suffering his ankle injury in the loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

His return to practice in any fashion is good news for him suiting up against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. The Chargers offense has missed his production the previous two weeks, especially with quarterback Justin Herbert and the passing attack.

With wide receiver Mike Williams being done for the season with an ACL injury, Herbert needs all the help he can get. When the team's injury report comes out, we'll know more of his Week 4 status.

Tony Pollard

Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

While the Dallas Cowboys running back sat out of practice Thursday, it was not injury-related. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, it was a "planned rest" and nothing more. The rest was needed as Pollard has been on the field for 72% of the Cowboys' offense snaps early on.

It is clear that the 26-year-old is the workhorse in the backfield. The precautionary move is likely due to his injury in the Divisional round matchup against the 49ers last season.

Pollard was taken to the locker room after taking a hit in the 2nd quarter It was revealed following the matchup that it was a left fibula fracture that required surgery.

He's started all three games this season for the Cowboys but fantasy owners have nothing to panic about when it comes to Pollard against the New England Patriots in Week 4.

Aaron Jones

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones returned to the Green Bay Packers backfield in Week 4 on Thursday night against the Detroit Lions.

He missed the previous two weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Chicago Bears in Week 1. Fantasy owners were probably disappointed in his effort against the Lions.

He had just five carries for 18 yards, yielding just 2.4 points in PPR leagues. So, was he 100 percent?

The Packers star has a history of ankle and hamstring injuries dating back to the 2017 season. Those who own him in fantasy football should monitor his injury moving forward, hoping he doesn't re-injure it this season.

Gus Edwards

Baltimore Ravens RB Gus Edwards

The Baltimore Ravens running back was on Baltimore's injury report for a short time while going through the NFL's concussion protocols. However, Edwards has already cleared the protocols and will start in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns.

He was evaluated for a concussion after being knocked out of the game last week versus the Indianapolis Colts. The Ravens listed Edwards on the injury report due to the concussion soon after, but he was a full participant in the team's practice on Wednesday.

Edwards' fantasy owners should start him in their lineup, especially if teammate Justice Hill is out with a foot injury.

Saquon Barkley

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley

According to head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants star participated in individual drills Thursday. Barkley is dealing with a high-ankle sprain that caused him to miss Week 3's game and is seen as day-to-day at the moment. Barkley doing individual drills is a good step in the right direction.

The Giants play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 on Monday Night Football, giving the running back an extra day to heal.

Those who own Barkley should keep a close eye on his status this weekend. He put up 27.2 fantasy points in Week 2 against the Cardinals after a lackluster 9.3 points versus the Cowboys.