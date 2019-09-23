Giants rookie Jones wins first start, Steelers & Broncos sink to 0-3

Daniel Jones

On an eventful Sunday filled with headlines, Daniel Jones still managed to steal the show.

The New York Giants rookie shined under center as he made his first career start in a 32-31 NFL win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jones – starting in place of veteran quarterback Eli Manning – completed 23 of 36 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns to snap the Giants' winless start to the season and give New York fans hope for the future.

The 22-year-old helped the Giants rally from an 18-point deficit at half-time and sealed the victory with his go-ahead run into the end zone.

It did not hurt that Buccaneers kicker Matt Gay missed the 44-yard attempt for the win as time expired.

Injury report

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe was carted off the field in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers with an apparent leg injury.

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels was downgraded to out after leaving with a foot injury against the Philadelphia Eagles, though it was reported that initial tests revealed no broken bones.

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman was ruled out against the New York Jets after suffering a chest injury in the first half. It was later reported that Edelman suffered a rib injury, but X-rays were negative.

After being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for tossing his helmet away as he realised the extent of his injury, Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal exited in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts on a cart and was later ruled out with an Achilles injury. He is rumoured to need surgery this week.

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton was ruled out after sustaining a quad injury in the first half against the Falcons.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley was downgraded to out after being helped off the field against the Buccaneers.

By the numbers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the only player in the last 40 years with 200 or more passing yards and two passing touchdowns in the first half in each of his team's first three games of a season.

The Patriots won their 116th game of the decade, beating the 2000s Colts and breaking the record for most wins by a team in a single decade in NFL history. New England's point differential of +89 (106-17) through the first three weeks of the season is tied for second-highest in league history.

The Miami Dolphins, however, find themselves on the opposite end of that spectrum.

Meanwhile, the Jets broke new ground at Gillette Stadium by scoring their first touchdown in Foxborough in nearly four years.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins extended his streak of 19 games with one or more passing touchdown, making it the longest active streak in the NFL. He finished his outing against the Oakland Raiders 15 for 21 for 174 yards.

Quotables

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell on his frustration after going 0-3: "I'm not frustrated at all. I just know this team has a lot of talent, we just have to put it together. It's a new system, guy's first time playing together, a new coaching staff. We've just got to mesh everything together and we've got to get on board."

Broncos linebacker Von Miller on not catching the quarterback: "I need to find a way to play better. I have to find a way to get sacks and do my job. No one holds me to a higher standard than myself. I could sit here and make excuses, but I got clean rushes today. I just need to find a way to get the quarterback on the ground."

